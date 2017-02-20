Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 2/21/17

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be? Check out last week’s power rankings here.

1. Purdue Boilermakers

There’s a new number 1 in town. Having won five straight games, including road contests against Maryland and Indiana, it’s looking like Purdue is the best team in the conference. It’s going to be a tight race to the finish line with Wisconsin (and even Maryland), but the Boilermakers are my pick to win the Big Ten right now. Remember, they control the head-to-head over Wisconsin, which could definitely help them at the end of the season. Either way, this team looks like it could be as high as a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and if Caleb Swanigan continues to play at a high level, this team could make the Final Four.

2. Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers got passed up by Purdue in this week’s rankings despite beating Maryland this past week. Upcoming road games against Ohio State and Michigan State could really test this team, though the Badgers have been very good away from home all season. Ethan Happ has the talent to take this team deep into the NCAA Tournament this year. It’s going to be a fun race to the finish line for the Big Ten regular season title, and I’d still consider Wisconsin to have a very good chance.

3. Maryland Terrapins

Give Maryland some damn credit. The Terrapins had to play Northwestern and Wisconsin on the road this past week, and they came out 1-1 at the end of the day. Melo Trimble had quite a performance in Evanston, and if he plays at the level he’s capable of, this team is looking like it could win a couple of games in the Big Dance. Also, the Terrapins have some winnable home games and a road game at Rutgers left in the regular season. Don’t count them out to win the Big Ten title.

4. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern missed an opportunity at home against Maryland and survived a close game against Rutgers, but I know this team is still very dangerous. The Wildcats’ win in Evanston still can’t be discounted, and the only question at this point remains what seed will Northwestern get in the NCAA Tournament? I’m thinking the Wildcats are going to snag a 7 seed, maybe even a 6 seed, but a lot is going to depend on how they finish the season and perform in the Big Ten Tournament.

5. Michigan Wolverines

I know this team is just 7-7 in Big Ten play and 17-10 overall, but doesn’t it feel like the Wolverines are better than their record shows? This team has recent home wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin, and it also managed to beat Indiana in Bloomington. Derrick Walton Jr. has been a big-time performer in a lot of different areas, and if he’s Michigan’s go-to guy in the coming weeks, the Wolverines have a chance to be a sneaky good team in the NCAA Tournament.

6. Minnesota Gophers

Surviving a home test against Michigan in overtime was big. It seemed like the Gophers were fine before that, but I think that win officially sealed the deal for Minnesota’s return to the NCAA Tournament. Credit Richard Pitino and the turnaround his team has made from an abysmal 2015-16 season. At 8-6 in the league, the Gophers are knocking on the door of the top 4, and having now won five in a row, they’re gaining some momentum at just the right time. I like this team a lot.

7. Michigan State Spartans

I’m really curious as to how the Selection Committee is going to evaluate Michigan State this year. The Spartans are 8-6 in conference play, but they really lack that key win that would make them a sure-fire tournament team. A 16-11 record overall is less than impressive, but keep in mind the brutal non-conference and always difficult conference schedule that the Spartans had to face. If the bubble wasn’t so weak this year, I’d say the Spartans would be in serious jeopardy. But as bubble teams keep playing their way out of the field, Michigan State continues to be safe. I think a home win over Wisconsin on Sunday would pretty much make this team a lock for the NCAA Tournament, which is kind of crazy to believe.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Now on a four-game losing streak and at 5-9 in the conference, it’s difficult to see Indiana making the NCAA Tournament. This would be a really sad reality, considering Indiana was considered for a #1 overall ranking this season at a point. Sure, injuries have hurt this team, but Tom Crean’s squad should at least be able to make the Big Dance. I could not imagine a more disappointing reality for this Hoosier fanbase. Indiana has to play road games against Iowa, Purdue, and Ohio State between now and the end of the season. And at home, the Hoosiers have to face the Wildcats. That doesn’t sound like a welcoming way for Indiana to get back into the field of 68, that is, unless the Hoosiers turn things around and win some big games.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions have been absolute spoilers this season, and they’ll have a couple more tries to do that between now and the end of the season. A home game against Purdue looks like an intriguing chance to derail the Boilermakers. With a talented freshman class aboard, Nittany Lion fans have to be feeling pretty optimistic about the future of this program. I don’t think anyone had Penn State winning six conference games this season, and we still have four more to go.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois finally found a way to win on the road this year, but it’s too little too late. Honestly, with the talent this team possesses and the weak bubble we’ve seen all year, this was the season for John Groce’s squad to step up and finally make the Big Dance for the first time in four years. That’s not going to happen. Let’s see if Illinois’ head coach can salvage something out of this season before it slips away, because there’s a good chance that this is his last go-around in Champagne.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa was making a little bit of a surge, but a home loss to Illinois sets this team back a couple of notches. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, this team shouldn’t really be expecting a lot, so this isn’t a horrible reality for the Hawkeyes. A positive for this team is that freshman Tyler Cook looks like he could be an all-conference caliber player in a couple of years.

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska got to six wins over the weekend, which was something that a lot of us probably weren’t expecting. Let’s see if the Cornhuskers can spoil a couple seasons here. They’ve got games against Minnesota, Michigan, and Michigan State.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State just lost at home to Nebraska. Not a lot more needs to be said. This is a season to forget in Columbus. The Buckeyes were so close to pulling an upset win over Virginia in Charlottesville at the beginning of the season, and after a home loss to Florida Atlantic, this team melted away. This is an inexcusable train wreck of a season.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers is still chilling at 2-13 in conference play. Better luck next year Scarlet Knights.