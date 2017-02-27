Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 2/27/17

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be? Check out last week’s power rankings here.

1. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue hangs on with the number 1 spot this week, and it’s looking like the Boilermakers are going to win the league. Being a game ahead of Wisconsin and controlling the head-to-head over the Badgers makes it nearly impossible for the Boilermakers to lose control of the title. Unless Purdue blows a home game to Indiana this coming week, it should be alright.

2. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin has changed a lot in the last few weeks. Having lost four of their last five, the Badgers don’t feel like they’re riding that clutch factor that they like to embody towards the end of the season. Sure, three of those games were tough road contests, but this Wisconsin team had been very good away from home all season. Defense has been a big issue for the Badgers recently. They’ve allowed 167 points in their last two games. Ohio State should not have put up 83 on Wisconsin.

3. Minnesota Gophers

Minnesota gets a huge jump this week up to the 3 spot after being at the 6 last week. It helps when you can win on the road over a top 25 team in Maryland. Also, the Gophers have quietly won seven in a row, and this team has gone from last four in to somewhere around a 5 seed in a matter of three weeks. You’ve got to give this team some credit.

4. Maryland Terrapins

It wasn’t a great week to be a Maryland fan. The Terrapins played two disappointing home games against Minnesota and Iowa in which they came out utterly flat. The Terrapins allowed a so-so Iowa team to cash in on 16 made threes last week, and that’s never a good sign. I believe this team is good enough to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but it also has some glaring weaknesses. Also, Melo Trimble is just 2-15 from three in his last two games. The Terrapins need him to shoot better.

5. Michigan Wolverines

Cashing in on home wins over Purdue and Wisconsin, this team is basically a lock for the NCAA Tournament despite having 10 losses. Michigan has to finish the regular season on the road against Northwestern and Nebraska, but I could still see a 13-loss Michigan team dancing this year. Derrick Walton has been a stud down the stretch, and Michigan needs that trend to continue.

6. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern has fallen to 9-7, but this team is still in prime position. The Wildcats have a tough finish to the regular season, and if they don’t beat either Michigan or Purdue, they could be headed to the Big Ten Tournament with the wrong kind of momentum. Obviously, this team still should be go dancing, but it can’t start sleeping just yet.

7. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State picked up the home win it needed to likely lock up a tournament bid. The Spartans were granted an opportunity against Wisconsin, and they delivered. Despite a rocky season with a lot of moving pieces and injuries, Tom Izzo has his Spartans at 10-6 in Big Ten play, and after one of the most brutal schedules in the nation, they should be going dancing. Just like Northwestern, this team needs a strong finish though. Road games against Illinois and Maryland won’t be easy.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has been fun to watch this season. Beating Indiana and Maryland and moving to 8-8 in league play, this team has exceeded expectations undoubtedly. The Hawkeyes will likely enter the Big Ten Tournament with some momentum, and if Peter Jok and Tyler Cook catch fire, you better look out.

9. Indiana Hoosiers

By the grace of God, Indiana beat Northwestern and is still clinging on to a sliver of hope for a tourney bid. This team hasn’t done itself any favors, and at 6-10 with remaining games against Purdue and Ohio State, it doesn’t seem likely.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois has now beaten Northwestern twice, and given how bad the bubble looks, I wouldn’t completely count this team out just yet. The Fighting Illini are going to need to win out the regular season and get a good win or two in the conference tournament, but it could happen. John Groce really has to be fighting for his life at this point.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State almost beat Purdue, which would have been one of the crazier upsets in the Big Ten this year. I’m still very high on this team, and I do believe that the Nittany Lions could contend for a tourney bid in a year or two.

12. Ohio State Buckeyes

Good news: Ohio State beat Wisconsin. Bad news: The Buckeyes are still 16-13 with 10 conference losses.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

I feel like Nebraska is better than where it’s positioned in these rankings, but the Cornhuskers still haven’t been all that great this year by any means.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This hasn’t changed.