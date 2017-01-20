Big Ten Basketball Weekend Thoughts: 1/21-1/22

1. Indiana’s in a tough spot without OG Anunoby

If the Hoosiers didn’t have enough stress thus far, trying to make the NCAA Tournament and trying to bounce back from a tough start to Big Ten play, they lost OG Anunoby to a season-ending knee injury. This news is about as rough as it gets. The Hoosiers have been relying heavily on Anunoby this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The sophomore had an incredible 7 steals the other day against Rutgers. Indiana also loses a great rebounding threat in Anunoby. This is going to make Saturday’s game against Michigan State more difficult. Michigan State is the 3rd best in the conference on the defensive glass, and even though Indiana is one of nation’s best in getting second chance points, we could see that dwindle without Anunoby. The question becomes do the Hoosiers have enough firepower to finish the season strong and make the NCAA Tournament?

2. Nebraska has a must-win road game at Rutgers

After a 3-0 start to Big Ten play, the Cornhuskers have lost their last three games and are slipping out of the NCAA Tournament picture. At 9-9 overall, it’s looking less and less likely that Nebraska will get a bid this year. A road game against Rutgers is certainly a must-win at this point. Rutgers has been pretty bad in a lot of categories this season, but they’re the 2nd best on the offensive glass in Big Ten play. Nebraska is the worst in the conference at allowing teams offensive rebounds. That’s something to keep an eye on. Turnovers could be a big issue for the Scarlet Knights, the team that’s got the highest turnover percentage in the league, especially considering Nebraska has the highest defensive steal percentage since conference play. This game could be a toss-up if you ask me, but it could come down to whose stud guard plays better: Corey Sanders or Tai Webster.

3. Minnesota has its biggest game of the year this weekend

As of right now, a home game against Wisconsin is Minnesota’s biggest test of the season. Setting aside the fact that this is an enormous rivalry, the Gophers have been really good at home this season and Wisconsin has looked alright on the road. Something’s gotta give. Ethan Happ may prove difficult for the Gophers to contain, but this Minnesota team has its own up-and-coming stud forward in Reggie Lynch. In my opinion, Nate Mason’s play is going to be the deciding factor as to whether or not Minnesota pulls out the win. He was great (31 points) in a road win over Purdue but struggled immensely (7 points) most recently against Penn State. It seems as if the Gophers tend to go as far as Mason is willing to take them. Either way, Minnesota doesn’t want to lose its third straight game, and this is quite the opportunity for the Gophers in their home environment.

4. Can Illinois light up Michigan again?

Illinois has been so hit-or-miss this season, and the last time these two teams met, Illinois was on fire. The Illini shot 64.2% from the floor and crushed the Wolverines at the State Farm Center. That was a wake-up call for Michigan’s defense, and even though it hasn’t improved drastically, I will say it looked a lot better on the road against Wisconsin. Michigan should be ready for revenge at home, and considering how badly Illinois has played on the road this year, this one feels like it could be a blowout. But again, it really just depends on which Illinois team comes to the party. If the Illini come out and make everything they look at, expect this one to be close.

5. Northwestern and Ohio State may be the most underrated game this weekend

The title says it all. I have to think this game is going to be incredibly entertaining to watch, especially since Ohio State has won two straight and look like they’re finally turning the corner this season. If you asked me about this one a week ago, I’d think Northwestern was the sure-fire favorite, but now I have to think the Buckeyes will have a great chance at home. All I can say is that you should really tune in to watch this game. Can Bryant McIntosh deliver for his team on the road, or will JaQuan Lyle and company step up and get the win? Only time will tell.