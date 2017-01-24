Big Ten Bracketology 1/24/17: Tournament Resumes And Unofficial Projections

We’ve still got quite some time until it’s that time of the year again, but it’s always good to get an early idea on who can or can’t make the NCAA Tournament. Come Selection Sunday, there’s a good chance that the Big Ten gets more than six or seven teams in the Big Dance, and depending on how the rest of the season goes, there is a lot that can still change. Most notably, there are quite a few Big Ten teams right on the bubble that need an extra boost at the end of the season in order to make it in. Here are my unofficial Bracketology rankings for the Big Ten. You can check out my full Daily Bracketology as well to see where the rest of the nation lines up.

Locks

Wisconsin Badgers

5 Best Wins: @Indiana, @Minnesota, @Marquette, vs. Michigan, vs. Syracuse

Bad Losses: None

Current Projection: 4 seed

Wisconsin’s a tournament team for sure; the question becomes how high of a seed can the Badgers get? It wouldn’t be unreasonable to see Wisconsin climb up to a 2 or 3 if they lose no more than three games for the remainder of the season. Lose to any bad teams in the Big Ten, and Wisconsin could be hanging around a 4 or a 5 seed. Bottom line: there’s no question that the Badgers will be in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Purdue Boilermakers

5 Best Wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Wisconsin, @Ohio State, vs. Illinois, vs. Penn State

Bad Losses: @Iowa

Current Projection: 5 seed

This team has two very good wins and only one (sort of) bad loss. You could argue that a loss on the road to Iowa isn’t that bad, but the Boilermakers probably should’ve beaten the Hawkeyes. Other than Wisconsin and Notre Dame, none of Purdue’s wins really stand out that much. There are quite a few remaining chances for this team to prove itself and even try to climb up to a 4 or 3 seed by the end of the season.

Maryland Terrapins

5 Best Wins: vs. Indiana, vs. Kansas State, @Michigan, @Illinois, vs. Oklahoma State

Bad Losses: vs. Nebraska

Current Projection: 6 seed

I’m going to be a bit ambitious and say that Maryland is a lock for this year’s tournament. At 17-2, and with a reasonable but challenging schedule remaining, I highly doubt that the Terrapins will miss this year’s NCAA Tournament. I’m going to guess that this team ends up a 6 or 7 seed by the end of the year, but if they stay hot and continue to win tough games on the road, they could sneak up into the 5, or maybe even 4 range.

Probable

Indiana Hoosiers

5 Best Wins: vs. Kansas, vs. North Carolina, vs. Michigan State, vs. Illinois, @Penn State

Bad Losses: @Fort Wayne, vs. Nebraska

Current Projection: 7 seed

I’d like to think that Indiana will make the NCAA Tournament this year, but outside of a few very good wins, this team could slip closer to the bubble. Especially due to OG Anunoby’s season-ending injury, I’m skeptical to say Indiana will definitely go dancing this year. That said, I think wins over Kansas and North Carolina will hold up nicely, and a home win over Michigan State the other day is certainly moving the Hoosiers in the right direction.

Northwestern Wildcats

5 Best Wins: vs. Dayton, vs. Wake Forest, @Ohio State, @Penn State, @Nebraska

Bad Losses: None.

Current Projection: 7 seed

Guys, I think this is the year. Without any bad losses and a few good wins to show for, this is probably the year that Northwestern makes the NCAA Tournament. Do not quote me on that, because the Wildcats still have a tricky Big Ten slate to finish, but I think it’s going to happen. I think it’s going to take beating another tournament team or two to move this NU team up into a lock, but until then, you can feel pretty confident in this team’s chances. Great home opportunities against Indiana, Purdue, and Maryland remain as well.

Minnesota Gophers

5 Best Wins: @Purdue, @Northwestern, vs. Arkansas, vs. UT Arlington, vs. Vanderbilt

Bad Losses: @Penn State

Current Projection: 9 seed

I’m a little bit skeptical knowing that Minnesota has lost three in a row, but yes, I do believe that Minnesota will probably make the NCAA Tournament. This team has a very reasonable schedule to finish conference play, and unless the Gophers begin losing games they shouldn’t lose, they should stay in the field. Road wins over Purdue and Northwestern should look spectacular by the end of the season, and the Gophers are more than likely going to be in one of those classic, 8/9 toss-up games if you ask me.

Bubble

Michigan State Spartans

5 Best Wins: @Minnesota, vs. Northwestern, vs. Minnesota, vs. Wichita State, vs. Oakland

Bad Losses: vs. Northeastern, vs. Penn State

Current Projection: 10 seed

I’ve seen a lot of varying opinions when it comes to Michigan State; some have the Spartans in as a 7-8 seed while others don’t even have them in the Next 4 out. I think they’re somewhere in the middle. If the NCAA Tournament started today, I do believe Michigan State would be in the field, but as Minnesota starts to slip a bit, so do the Spartans and their two wins over the Gophers. This team has a tough finish to the season, and if it doesn’t find a way to pick up a few more key wins, it’s going to miss the tournament for the first time in forever.

Michigan Wolverines

5 Best Wins: vs. SMU, vs. Marquette, vs. Illinois, vs. Penn State, vs. Texas

Bad Losses: @Iowa

Current Projection: First 4 Out

If you’re a Michigan fan, I’d be thankful this team played so well in the 2K Classic. I think wins over Marquette and SMU are starting to look really good, and without those, Michigan hasn’t beaten anyone noteworthy. At the same time, this team really hasn’t suffered any horrible losses, so it’s got a shot at the Big Dance for sure. Winning crucial home games against the likes of Indiana, Michigan State, and Purdue will be key.

Illinois Fighting Illini

5 Best Wins: vs. VCU, vs. Michigan, vs. NC State, vs. Ohio State, vs. BYU

Bad Losses: vs. Winthrop

Current Projection: Next 4 Out

Though Illinois has looked awful on the road this season, it’s doing O.K. from a tournament resume perspective. Decent wins at home or on neutral courts are keeping the Illini in the conversation, but without a road win this year, Illinois won’t be able to get the job done. The Illini are still searching for that signature win that will propel them into the field, but without that, this team is definitely on the outside looking in as of right now.

Work to be Done

Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers

I wouldn’t bury any of these teams completely, just yet, but without a major turnaround in its perspective season, no team listed above will make the Big Dance this year. Let’s put it this way: if any of these teams were to make it, it’s only going to be one, and if it did, it would likely have to rip out a current probable. It’s not likely, but it could happen.

Better Luck Next Year

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

It’s not going to be this year, but this team could eventually have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament. I think Rutgers would be able to call this season a success if it wins three or four conference games.