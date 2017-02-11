Big Ten Bracketology 2/11/17: Tournament Resumes And Unofficial Projections

We’re getting there. March Madness may seem far away, but it’s actually just around the corner. Less than 30 days remain before Selection Sunday. Breathe easy. Here’s an updated look at some Big Ten Bracketology and tournament projections for your reading pleasure. Remember, a lot can still change at this point. You can check out my full Daily Bracketology as well to see where the rest of the nation lines up.

Locks

Wisconsin Badgers

5 Best Wins: @Indiana, @Minnesota, @Marquette, vs. Michigan, vs. Syracuse

Bad Losses: None

Current Projection: 2 seed

Not much has changed for Wisconsin. The Badgers keep winning games, though some may be by very slim margins. Escaping Rutgers and Nebraska has to bring a sigh of relief for this team, and as other teams across the nation lose in conference play, Wisconsin slowly inches its way up. If Wisconsin only loses one or two games between now and Selection Sunday, this team could have an outside chance at landing a 1 seed. We’ll see.

Purdue Boilermakers

5 Best Wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Wisconsin, @Maryland, @Michigan State, @Indiana

Bad Losses: @Iowa, @Nebraska

Current Projection: 4 seed

Purdue’s resume just keeps getting better and better. Now with road wins over Michigan State, Indiana, and Maryland, the Boilermakers are winning games outside of Mackey Arena and are trying to challenge the Badgers for the conference title. With this really nice resume, Purdue is obviously a lock for the NCAA Tournament. At this point, I’d probably give the Boilermakers a ceiling as a high 3 seed if things really go their way.

Maryland Terrapins

5 Best Wins: vs. Indiana, vs. Kansas State, @Michigan, @Minnesota, vs. Oklahoma State

Bad Losses: vs. Nebraska, @Penn State

Current Projection: 7 seed

Maryland has taken a slight step back since my last Bracketology update, but the Terrapins are still playing well regardless. A road win over Minnesota was pretty nice, but a road loss to Penn State isn’t great. In addition, Maryland missed a huge opportunity at home against Purdue, making the Boilermakers look more and more like the second best team in the league this year. There’s a lot of basketball left, but Maryland will probably end up around a 6 or 7 seed by the end of the season.

Probable

Northwestern Wildcats

5 Best Wins: vs. Dayton, vs. Wake Forest, @Ohio State, vs. Indiana, @Penn State

Bad Losses: vs. Illinois

Current Projection: 9 seed

Northwestern has slipped a little bit, especially after a home loss to Illinois, but the Wildcats are more likely a lock than a bubble team at this point. At 18-6, it’s going to be hard for this team to miss the Big Dance. Even though this team really does have a rough schedule from here on out, if it gets to 20 or 21 wins on the year, it’s pretty much golden in my mind. Don’t start celebrating yet Northwestern, but you should be alright.

Minnesota Gophers

5 Best Wins: @Purdue, @Northwestern, vs. Arkansas, vs. UT Arlington, vs. Vanderbilt

Bad Losses: @Penn State

Current Projection: 9 seed

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, I’m going to be honest, I was getting a little concerned for Minnesota. Since then, the Gophers have done a nice job turning things around with a road win over Illinois and a narrow home win over Iowa. At 17-7, and with few tough games remaining on its schedule, Minnesota still looks like a good bet to be an NCAA Tournament team. Though the Gophers don’t look like the Top 25 team they were for that one week earlier in the season, they still pack a punch and could be a danger in the Big Dance.

Bubble

Michigan State Spartans

5 Best Wins: @Minnesota, vs. Northwestern, vs. Minnesota, vs. Wichita State, vs. Michigan

Bad Losses: vs. Northeastern, vs. Penn State

Current Projection: 11 seed

Michigan State is riding the bubble hard right now, and without any great wins, it might be difficult for this team to make the Big Dance. A tough finish to the regular season sets up a do-or-die situation for the Spartans. Getting to play Wisconsin at home is an enormous opportunity. Don’t win that one, and you probably have to pull out a road win over Maryland or Purdue to really stay afloat. It’s going to be tough for Sparty.

Michigan Wolverines

5 Best Wins: vs. SMU, vs. Marquette, vs. Michigan State, vs. Indiana, vs. Illinois

Bad Losses: @Iowa, vs. Ohio State

Current Projection: 11 seed

A weak bubble is keeping a team like Michigan alive. To be fair, this team probably doesn’t deserve a spot in the field at this point. Outside of a win over SMU, the Wolverines haven’t beaten anyone that significant. The Wolverines have an enormous three game stretch coming up, and without a big win or two, they risk falling out of the field. At this point, they’re right on the bubble and need a strong finish.

Indiana Hoosiers

5 Best Wins: vs. Kansas, vs. North Carolina, vs. Michigan State, vs. Illinois, @Penn State

Bad Losses: @Fort Wayne, vs. Nebraska

Current Projection: 12 seed (Last Four In)

Indiana is going to need some help. Even with wins over Kansas and North Carolina, a 5-7 record in the Big Ten is keeping this team right on the bubble, and lately, the Hoosiers have really been trending downward. A home loss to Purdue had to be disappointing, as a rivalry win over a good team would’ve provided a major boost. Now with just six games remaining in the regular season, the Hoosiers have to prove they belong in the Big Dance.

Work to be Done

Iowa Hawkeyes, Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By “work to be done,” I pretty much mean that each of these teams would have to win the Big Ten Tournament to get in. Maybe Illinois or Iowa could get in as an at-large with flawless finishes to the season, but I highly doubt it at this point, to be honest.