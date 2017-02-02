Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Illinois Fighting Illini

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Good Wins

Illinois doesn’t boast a lot of conference wins thus far, but one stands out: a home win over Michigan. The Illini beat the Wolverines when they were really struggling on defense, and Illinois had arguably its best shooting performance of the season. This team shot better than 60% from the field and absolutely embarrassed its competition. While this win was definitely a confidence-booster, it didn’t really help Illinois gain any momentum. Since beating Michigan, Illinois has lost five of its last six including a rematch against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The only other conference wins were at home against Iowa and Ohio State. Neither of these wins were really that good, and the Illini have been unable to win a single game on the road this season.

Bad Losses

Few losses in the Big Ten are really “bad losses,” at least from an NCAA Tournament perspective, and Illinois is no exception. A road loss against Penn State definitely hurts, but other than that, no loss really stands out as “bad.” I will say that the Illini have gotten embarrassed on the road, on multiple occasions, which has put this team’s tournament hopes on halt. The Illini lost by 25 at Maryland and 23 at Purdue, and even though these losses were clearly expected, no one saw Illinois getting pounded by 20 or more points.

Illinois missed out on opportunities at home against Maryland and Wisconsin. Both teams showed signs of weakness when visiting Champaign, and despite keeping it close at times, the Illini were unable to pull the upsets at home. It’s not that the Illini have suffered any brutal losses in conference play, but they’ve really missed out on some key opportunities and have allowed for their lacking offense to be openly exposed.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

At 3-7 in conference play, this team is beginning to look like a fringe NIT team. Without the ability to win games on the road, the Illini will probably finish in the bottom 3 of the Big Ten this year. From a strictly W/L perspective, Illinois’ first half of conference play looks somewhat typical, but when we look at the individual games and the margins that the Illini have lost by, it becomes apparent that this team is really bad. Often times, the Illini have no production outside of Malcolm Hill and tend to quit on defense. Without much of a plan of attack, this team falls flat and goes on long stretches without buckets frequently. This could be John Groce’s last year, and by the looks of it, the Illini aren’t getting any better at the end of conference play this season.

Illinois Fighting Illini: D+