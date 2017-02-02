Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Indiana Hoosiers

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Good Wins

A home win over Michigan State is the only win that really stands out in my mind as a “good win” for the Hoosiers. Other than that, Indiana has been less than impressive in the first half of conference play. A home win over Illinois was a good bounce-back victory for this team after losing three straight, but that win really carries little to no merit. Home wins over Rutgers and Penn State (barely!) are pretty meaningless in the grand scheme of things. I guess you could argue that a win on the road over Penn State is pretty good, given the progression of the Nittany Lions this year, but we’re talking about a team that beat North Carolina and Kansas this year. Those have to be games Tom Crean expects his squad to win 9.5/10 times every season.

Bad Losses

One bad loss really stands out at this point in the season, and that’s a home defeat at the hands of Nebraska. While the Huskers were certainly rolling at the start of conference play, they’ve taken a considerable step back, and this only hurts Indiana more. The rest of Indiana’s losses could be categorized as missed opportunities. A home game against Wisconsin was a great chance for the Hoosiers to secure their third big win of the season; that probably would put them closer to a lock at this point. Instead, bad losses, and a so-so record in the Big Ten is keeping this team firmly on the bubble. Check out my piece on the Hoosiers’ tourney chances.

Road losses against Northwestern and Michigan aren’t bad by any means, but the Hoosiers really didn’t stand a fighting chance in either contest. Indiana got killed in Ann Arbor, and the Wildcats held the Hoosiers to their lowest point total of the season in Evanston. Obviously, the injuries of James Blackmon Jr. and OG Anunoby have a lot to do with the recent troubles this team has been facing, but at the end of the day, it’s going to need to find a way to get some wins. The Big Ten doesn’t exactly go easy on anyone.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

I think a lot of people have been critical of Indiana (myself included), and some of it is justified. At the end of the day, this team has been through a lot, and despite a couple of bad performances, the Hoosiers are still in position to finish in the top half of the league. The tough part for this team is that it has a brutal schedule remaining. Realistically, the Hoosiers may win just two or three more games before the end of the regular seasons. That may not be good enough to send this team to the Big Dance. I think Indiana has done OK with what it’s had to deal with so far, but this team might start moving in the wrong direction unless it really picks things up.

Indiana Hoosiers: C+