Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Iowa Hawkeyes

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Good Wins

Iowa has been pretty darn good at home this season; I will say that. The Hawkeyes managed to take down Iowa State in non-conference play and then went on to beat Michigan and Purdue in Iowa City during the first half of conference play. All in all, those are some solid wins. Iowa looked to be in really good shape after taking down the Boilermakers, having gotten off to a 3-2 start in conference play. The Hawkeyes would, unfortunately, go on to lose their next three games, though. Other wins include home victories over Rutgers and Ohio State and another road win over Rutgers. At 5-5, this team hasn’t been doing too bad in conference play.

Bad Losses

Iowa really doesn’t have too many bad losses in conference play. Non-conference play is another story, though. Statistically speaking, Iowa’s worst loss in Big Ten play is either on the road against Illinois or Nebraska. But realistically, Iowa probably wasn’t expected to win either of those games to begin with. Other losses on the road against Northwestern and Purdue are understandable, and a home loss to Maryland was almost a win for the Hawkeyes. All in all, I think those road losses to Nebraska and Illinois are what’s holding this team back from being a dark horse contender to finish in the top 4 or 5 this year.

The Hawkeyes have pretty much won the games they’re supposed to win and have lost the games they were supposed to lose. A win over Purdue is obviously a pleasant surprise, and if the Hawkeyes had gotten a few things to go their way against Maryland, they would’ve cashed in on another good home win. The problem for this team is on the road. Northwestern absolutely demolished Iowa in Evanston, and just like the Fighting Illini this year, the Hawkeyes really aren’t that effective outside of their home arena. This could prove very tough for a team that still has road games against Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, and Michigan State.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

As I mentioned, Iowa did about as decently as I’d expect them to. Actually, considering how bad this team looked in non-conference play, especially following a loss to Nebraska-Omaha, I’d say that this team exceeded expectations. Iowa is no NCAA Tournament team this year, but this is pretty much a rebuilding year for Fran McCaffery’s squad anyway, and the Hawkeyes are making the most of it. Finishing at .500 or better in conference play would be an enormous accomplishment, though I see Iowa finishing somewhere around 8-10.

Iowa Hawkeyes: B+