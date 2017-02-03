Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Maryland Terrapins

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Maryland Terrapins. Check out other teams as well: Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes.

Good Wins

Maryland has been doing a really good job picking up wins in conference play, especially on the road. The Terrapins have taken down Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Ohio State away from home. We all know how difficult it is to win on the road in the Big Ten, so you’ve gotta give Maryland a lot of credit for what it’s done so far. This is a team of true road warriors, and if they keep playing on this level, they’re going to have a shot at winning the league. Maryland has won home games over Illinois, Indiana, and Rutgers as well.

Bad Losses

The only loss that Maryland has suffered in conference play is a bad loss. The Terrapins dropped one at home to Nebraska, which seems very odd given the way this team has played lately. This was just this team’s second loss of the season, and since that game, the Terrapins have won seven straight. There really isn’t that much else to say in this section, considering just how well Maryland has played and the lack of bad losses accumulated.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

Maryland has gone from a dark horse to a powerhouse in a matter of weeks. I had my doubts with this team after seeing it lose to Nebraska at home, but after pulling out road win after road win, I’m really buying into the hype. The toughest remaining games for Maryland are at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, and at home against Purdue. Realistically, we’re probably going to see the Terrapins enter the Big Ten Tournament with five losses or fewer, which I don’t think any of us saw coming this year. Maryland is off to an incredible start, and as long as it doesn’t suddenly blow it, this team is going to be in great position to win the Big Ten.

Maryland Terrapins: A