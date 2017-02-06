Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Michigan Wolverines

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Michigan Wolverines. Check out other teams as well: Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins.

Good Wins

With just eight games left to play in the season, Michigan is right on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth. The Wolverines are 4-6 in conference play and boast a few solid wins early in the season, but if they don’t finish better than .500 in the Big Ten, it may difficult to go dancing. A good win over Indiana came at home, where this team demolished the Hoosiers 90-60. Beating tournament/bubble teams is important for making the Big Dance, but other than the win over IU, the Wolverines really haven’t done anything significant in conference play. Home wins over Illinois, Penn State, and Nebraska aren’t great by any means. This team’s remaining home opportunities are against Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Purdue, which all provide great opportunities but also great challenges.

Bad Losses

A home loss to Ohio State really doesn’t help this team’s case. Sure, it’s not the worst loss in the world, but Michigan should’ve been able to take care of the Buckeyes at home. That was an important game that Michigan didn’t take advantage of. On top of that, Michigan has not notched a single road win in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have lost to Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. The first two were especially beatable. What makes things worse is that five of Michigan’s last eight games are on the road. This could spell trouble for a team that’s been subpar outside of the Crisler Center. Michigan isn’t done yet, but it’s definitely got to step up.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

Michigan hasn’t done anything stellar in the first half of conference play, and at 4-6 with a tough road ahead, this could be an NIT year for the Wolverines. I think this team’s going to keep riding the bubble, and unless it wins on the road, it’s not going to end up on the right side of it. Michigan, for the most part, won the games it needed to in the first half of conference play, but it didn’t pull any upsets, which might hurt this team in the end.

Michigan Wolverines: B-