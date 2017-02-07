Big Ten Conference Midway Grades: Minnesota Gophers

We’ve passed the midway point in the Big Ten Conference, and it’s time to look back at how teams have performed in the league thus far. Here’s a look at the Minnesota Gophers. Check out other teams as well: Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines.

Good Wins

If you told me to give Minnesota a conference grade four games into Big Ten play, the Gophers probably would’ve gotten an A. Minnesota seemed like a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but subsequent losses have changed that for sure. Minnesota picked up some great wins at the beginning of conference play, including road games against Purdue and Northwestern. Those are starting to look like some great victories away from home. Obviously, winning away from home never hurts, and the Gophers were able to pick one up over the Fighting Illini as well. Other than that, Minnesota has a home win over Ohio State, and that’s about it. The Gophers had some great opportunities in their home arena but were unable to get the job done in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Bad Losses

Luckily for Minnesota, no loss on its schedule looks particularly horrible. For that reason, I still think this team is more likely an NCAA Tournament squad than not. That said, losing five straight conference games isn’t something you ever want to do, and generally speaking, losing to Penn State isn’t the best mark on your resume. Home losses to Wisconsin, Maryland, and Michigan State were all missed opportunities. The Gophers had a fighting chance in every one, but they let that chance slip away. Road losses to Ohio State and Michigan State are somewhat expected, so we can’t necessarily get on this team for dropping those games.

Overall Evaluation & Grade

Minnesota had a pretty tough schedule in the first half of play, all things considered, and given the relative easiness of the remainder of the season, I don’t see this team missing the NCAA Tournament. Road wins over Purdue and Northwestern are going to shine brightly for this team, and without a horrible loss (yet), this team is looking like it’s going to end up alright. Minnesota pulled some upsets but also missed out on some opportunities. All in all, I think the Gophers had a pretty average first half given their difficult slate.

Minnesota Gophers: B