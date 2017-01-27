- Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls
Big Ten Earns Five Spots In Top 25 Recruiting Rankings
- Updated: January 27, 2017
National Signing Day is so close you can almost smell the signatures. With less than a week before the majority of high school football’s best prospects make their final decision, many of the top spots remain up for grabs. Currently, the Big Ten has five teams in the top 25 recruiting rankings.
The Ohio State Buckeyes come in as the No. 2 team behind the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, they don’t lead the Big Ten conference in commits. So far, they have 19 players on the board, including five 5-star recruits. However, the Buckeyes expect to earn a few more top flight recruits next week. Can they become the No. 1 team on decision day?
The most fascinating team in the Big Ten has to be the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines already have 11 players enrolled in school. They also have 26 commits entering the final week. In addition, Jim Harbaugh made sure to solidify the commitment from 3-star running back Kurt Taylor.
I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for flying in today on a private plane to Covington Georgia for a home visit before signing day #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XcvlYPwyI3
— Kurt Taylor (@KurtTaylorRb2) January 26, 2017
It’s no surprise that 247 Sports has the Wolverines slotted with the No. 4 recruiting class. They may have a chance to catch the Georgia Bulldogs when the dust settles. Either way, the Wolverines loaded up on young talent.
In an interesting note, only 12 teams in the top 25 have secured a 5-star recruit. Overall, the Big Ten has six 5-star players and they will all play for the Buckeyes and Wolverines.
Yet, the Penn State Nittany Lions are not far behind. The Big Ten Champions have the No. 15 class in college football. They are joined by the No. 19 Maryland Terrapins and No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Terrapins lead the Big Ten with 28 commitments.
Running back Anthony McFarland is in the process of making his decision. Will the Terrapins be able to get the hometown product?
I think Maryland's going to get Anthony McFarland, mainly because @AGhafir247 thinks that and also because DJ Durkin's a sorcerer
— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 27, 2017
Overall, the Big Ten has 11 teams in the top 50 of the recruiting rankings. Although the top 25 recruiting rankings aren’t the only important numbers to look at. For example, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped three spots to the No. 42 class. They also have the No. 8 class in the Big Ten.
Here is the Big Ten quarterback breakdown. As of now, the conference has nine ranked quarterbacks in the composite rankings.
