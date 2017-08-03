The Runner Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the highest rated Big Ten team in the 2017 preseason Top 25 coaches poll. Following the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Buckeyes come in at No. 2. In all, three more Big Ten teams joined the Buckeyes in the Top 25.

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 9 Michigan Wolverines will each vie for the Big Ten East title in 2017. In similar fashion to last season, the Big Ten East is predicted to have the best three teams in the conference. Furthermore, they are followed by No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers.

The rest of the Big Ten is not represented in the Top 25, but they do have the most conference teams in the top 10 of the Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes. Meanwhile, the defending Big Ten champion Penn State Nittany Lions didn’t get a single first place vote. 

Five more Big Ten teams received votes in the preseason Top 25. The Northwestern Wildcat received 25 votes, while the Nebraska Cornhuskers received 23. The Minnesota Gophers garnered six votes, while the Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins each received a single vote. Interestingly enough, the Indiana Hoosiers did not earn one vote. Maybe it is due to their Big Ten East opponents on the schedule.

Top 25 Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama (49 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Florida State (4)
  4. USC
  5. Clemson (7)
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Michigan
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. LSU
  13. Auburn
  14. Stanford
  15. Georgia
  16. Florida
  17. Louisville
  18. Miami
  19. Kansas State
  20. West Virginia
  21. South Florida
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. Texas
  24. Tennessee
  25. Utah
