Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Big Ten East Dominates
- Updated: January 22, 2017
National Signing Day is a little over 10 days away. Coaches are making their final push to bring in the best class possible. The updated Big Ten Football recruiting rankings show where the power continues to reside on 247 Sports. However, there are a couple of surprises heading into the final week of recruiting.
Overall, the Big Ten East has six of the top seven recruiting classes. After their continued dominance last season, the east division seems to only get tougher each season.
Currently, the Big Ten has seven 5-star recruits committed to their respective schools. The Ohio State Buckeyes come in with the top class. They also have five of the best recruits a football program can ask for. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes have one 5-star recruit apiece.
Other than that, the three schools do not have much in common. The Wolverines are cleaning up with 18 4-star recruits. More importantly, the Wolverines also have 11 early enrollees on campus. Meaning, these recruits are not about to change their minds and select another school.
Due to the Wolverines’ stellar class, they are ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten. They found their future star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and their future quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. It’s safe to say, Jim Harbaugh has the program rolling. Harbaugh is also willing to play true freshman from day one.
The Big Ten Champions are also entering signing day with a huge class as well. The Penn State Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 3 in the conference. Although the Nittany Lions don’t have a 5-star commit, they have tallied 19 commitments thus far. The Nittany Lions are stacking talent under James Franklin.
Meanwhile, the biggest surprise to the Big Ten Football recruiting rankings has to be the Maryland Terrapins. If you haven’t been paying attention to the Terrapins, you soon will. They are entering signing day with 28 commitments. Seven of those players are 4-star recruits. D.J. Durkin is doing a great job and competition should be fierce.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers only have 17 commitments with 10 days left. However, they have the No. 5 recruiting class in the Big Ten. A bulk of their talent comes in with 3-stars. Yet, the commitment of Tyjon Lindsey really altered things, and the Huskers expect to make more news soon.
Still, they are the only Big Ten West team on the top half of the conference. Due to the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights recruiting efforts, the Big Ten should have more balance in the coming seasons.
The biggest takeaway from the updated Big Ten Football recruiting rankings is do not these go to head. For example, the Wisconsin Badgers have the No. 9 recruiting class; they dropped one spot below the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend. Since 2013, the Badgers have not had a recruiting class higher than No. 5. High school ratings aren’t always a predictor of college success.
Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Minnesota Gophers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Purdue Boilermakers
