Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (1/16/17)

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be?

1. Wisconsin Badgers

If the NCAA Tournament started today, Wisconsin would probably be a 4 or 5 seed. It’s kind of crazy to think that this league may not get a 1, 2, or 3 seed in the Big Dance, but there’s a lot of basketball left to play. Bottom line: there have been a lot of middle-of-the-pack teams beating up on each other, and no team has truly emerged from the center. Except Wisconsin. The Badgers have, hands down, looked like the top dog in the conference through 4 games. And despite a loss at Purdue, the Badgers have handled the rest of the league. Look out for Wisconsin’s road game against Minnesota on Saturday. The outcome of that game should tell us just how for real Wisconsin is this season.

2. Maryland Terrapins

I debated this one for awhile, but I decided to give the Terps the nod at the #2 spot this week. With the exception of the loss to Nebraska, this has looked like one of the strongest teams in the conference. Road wins at Illinois and Michigan help Maryland’s case, and despite only suffering 2 losses this season, Maryland ranks just 25th in this week’s AP Poll. I don’t think we’ve seen enough Big Ten basketball to determine a true #2 just yet, but if I had to pick right now, Maryland is the team that’s heading in the right direction.

3. Purdue Boilermakers

At this point in the season, you could definitely make an argument for Purdue at the #2 spot. With a win over Wisconsin and no bad losses overall, the Boilermakers are headed in the right direction. With a relatively easy week ahead (Penn State and Illinois at home), it wouldn’t be surprising to see Purdue move to 5-2 in the conference and potentially to the #2 spot by next week.

4. Michigan State Spartans

Things get a little bit tricky after the first three teams. It’s a bit tough to determine the order of these next four, so if your team ends up in the #7 spot, bear with me, you’re not far off from the #4. Michigan State has done fairly well in Big Ten play despite a head-scratching loss to Penn State and a close defeat to the struggling Buckeyes. The season sweep over Minnesota is keeping Sparty ahead of the Gophers, and a home win over Northwestern is beginning to look better and better. Michigan State has a very difficult week coming up: at Indiana and at home against Purdue. Depending on the outcome of those games, the Spartans could move a lot in either direction.

5. Minnesota Gophers

Minnesota had a rough week, but as long as you defend home court in the Big Ten, things usually can’t go that wrong. The Gophers have had four road games and just two home games to start the conference season. Should this team have won at Penn State? Probably, but in the grand scheme of things, the Gophers should be fine. Road wins over Purdue and Northwestern are definitely going to help this team down the road.

6. Northwestern Wildcats

Riding a three-game winning streak, Northwestern is emerging and climbing the rankings. I’d say that at this point, the Wildcats would be a lock for the tournament (I’d give them an 8 or 9 seed). Three road wins thus far definitely help Chris Collins’ team, and the Wildcats looked unbreakable in an 89-54 rout over Iowa. There are still quite a few questions marks with this team. How will the Cats fair at home against the top 6 in the league? Northwestern already suffered a home loss to Minnesota. They’ll play Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday.

7. Indiana Hoosiers

Yes, I know that Indiana has been slipping. But still, I am someone who really values the work displayed throughout the entire season. I wouldn’t be opposed if you told me Indiana was the 4th best team in the conference. Show me another Big Ten program that has beaten the likes of Kansas and North Carolina. Still, we have to acknowledge the fact that the Hoosiers have lost four of their last six and haven’t notched a real quality win in conference play just yet. Hosting Michigan State on Saturday, the Hoosiers will really need that win to get things rolling in the right direction again.

8. Illinois Fighting Illini

After the 7 spot, there is a pretty big drop off. Illinois is pretty far behind Indiana overall. Illinois is right on the tournament bubble right now while the Hoosiers are probably looking at an 8 or 9 seed. Still, this team hasn’t taken the typical Illinois plunge that we always see, yet. Sure, the Illini crushed Michigan at home and beat the Buckeyes as well, but neither of those wins are looking that great. The Illini had a chance to beat Maryland at home but fell utterly flat in the second half. At 2-3 in the conference, Illinois has to try to get a win this week. Road games against Purdue and Michigan won’t be easy, but you’d have to think Illinois needs to win at least one of those games to try and stay afloat and maybe make the NCAA Tournament this year.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska isn’t in a horrible position right now. That home loss to Northwestern was a missed opportunity, but the Huskers’ coming schedule is manageable. Home games against Ohio State, Purdue, and Michigan State represent opportunity, while road games against Rutgers, Northwestern, and Iowa are undoubtedly manageable. If Nebraska can go above .500 in these next six games, it’s looking to finish in the top half of the Big Ten. If not, we could see a tricky end of the season schedule swallow the Huskers whole.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

Yes, I did just rank Penn State over Michigan. The Nittany Lions have beaten Michigan State and Minnesota, and that’s something that I doubt the Wolverines are capable of doing this season. Penn State has proven it’s got the ability to gut out close wins and even take down some of the big dogs in this league. If Indiana becomes the third straight victim to fall to Penn State, we’re talking about this team being a serious dark horse. This team still has a lot to prove for sure, but the Nittany Lions should be on your radar if they aren’t already.

11. Michigan Wolverines

There they are. Michigan has been one of the least impressive teams in Big Ten play, and it starts with atrocious defense. Sure, the Wolverines’ body of work isn’t that bad, but this team has been slipping and needs to get back on its feet. The Wolverines have a road game against Wisconsin, which should be a loss, but home games against Indiana and Illinois represent big opportunities. Let’s see if that home win over Nebraska gets this team back on the right track. Remember, the Wolverines looked absolutely dominant in the 2K Classic earlier this season. Give Michigan a chance, and they could come back and surprise us.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes

Despite a really good home win over Purdue, Iowa still has some ground to make up. This team has gotten better since a brutal start to the season, but the Hawkeyes have yet to show that they can win outside of their home arena. A road win over Illinois next week could move this team in the right direction. If Iowa continues defending home court, it will definitely finish higher than 12th in the power rankings, but this team still needs to do more. Iowa will not be an NCAA Tournament team without conference road wins, and a game in which Northwestern dominated from tip to finish does not help the Hawkeyes’ case.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes

I didn’t think I’d see Ohio State fall this far this season. The Buckeyes aren’t this bad, right? To be fair, the Buckeyes have had a brutal schedule to start conference play, but they’ve yet to prove to me that they’re any good. And we can’t forget about a home loss to FAU earlier this season. Now, maybe that home win over Michigan State was a step in the right direction for the Buckeyes, but until this team does better than 1-4 in the conference and starts playing a bit more consistently, I can’t help but keep them low in the rankings.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers might win a game or two in conference play this season. Maybe. To be fair, this team played well in non-conference despite a really easy schedule, and I think this program is moving in the right direction. But for now, I wouldn’t expect the Scarlet Knights to move above the 14 spot this season.