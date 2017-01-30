Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 1/30/17

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be? Check out last week’s power rankings here.

1. Wisconsin Badgers

No changes here (except, look out for Maryland; it’s on the rise). I will say that Wisconsin looked really bad this past weekend against Rutgers, with the exception of Ethan Happ, but the Badgers survived and remain tied on top of the Big Ten standings. It should be relatively smooth sailing from here on out for the Badgers, but a couple of road games could trip them up in the near future. Plenty of basketball to be played this season.

2. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is one win away from having a 20-win season. It’s not even February yet. It’s easy to forget that this team has lost just twice this season, and the Terrapins find themselves tied on top of the Big Ten standings with Wisconsin. They also beat Minnesota on the road (guess who else did that, and not as easily may I add). Yes, I believe Maryland could still win the Big Ten this year, and Badger fans better look out.

3. Purdue Boilermakers

Sure, they lost to Nebraska this past weekend, and yes, Northwestern is all the talk right now, but this is where the subjectivity of the power rankings come into play. I still believe Purdue is a stronger team than Northwestern at this point, but that could change easily. Lucky us, we get to see the Wildcats play in West Lafayette this week, and then the Boilermakers have road dates with Maryland and Indiana. Riveting.

4. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern has emerged clearly in the 4 spot, and yes, there’s definitely an argument to be made for them being the 3rd best team in the conference right now. The Wildcats got the season sweep over Nebraska, and believe it or not, the Wildcats had no problem with Indiana at home. Keep in mind, the Wildcats have a very difficult end to the regular season, but they look like a tourney lock right now. Don’t sleep; Northwestern is legit.

5. Michigan State Spartans

This is where things get a little bit shaky. The Spartans are close to the bubble in terms of the NCAA Tournament, but at 5-4 in the Big Ten, and with a pretty good home win over Michigan, this team’s seemingly got its bearings. After the top 4, the Big Ten really isn’t that strong this season, and despite Michigan State finding itself in the 5 spot this week, it really hasn’t been that great of a team. Two tough road games (Nebraska and Michigan) await the Spartans, and winning just one of those would probably go a long way.

6. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has been getting its act together, and by the looks of it, the Wolverines could still go dancing come March. At 4-5 in the Big Ten, this team is capable of making some strides and finishing top 5 in the conference. With upcoming home games against Ohio State and Michigan State, this team could get to 6-5 and be in pretty good standing before the home stretch. Michigan also absolutely embarrassed Indiana this past week.

7. Indiana Hoosiers

It wasn’t the best week for Indiana. Road losses to Michigan and Northwestern were definitely expected, but I don’t think the Hoosiers envisioned losing by 30 to the Wolverines and only putting up 55 against Northwestern and its incredible defense. The Hoosiers will have another shot at both teams later this season, and if they don’t manage to defend home court, it could be an NIT year for Tom Crean’s squad.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

It’s amazing how quickly things can change, isn’t it? Minnesota, after a 3-1 start to conference play, has lost its last five and sits at 11th in the conference. The Gophers haven’t had an easy schedule, but they have to be kicking themselves knowing they couldn’t beat either Wisconsin or Maryland. They were right there in both games and could’ve gotten that pick-me-up win. Minnesota has a week to regroup, which it definitely needs to do, because this team cannot afford to slide much further if it wants a chance at the NCAA Tournament.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

I’m going to keep Penn State at 9 this week, though I think there are a lot of teams piled up between the 9 and 13 spots. The Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a home win over Illinois. At 4-5 in the conference, this team doesn’t look that bad, and they’re always out to upset whoever ventures into Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions will love the chance to pull upsets over Purdue and Maryland later this season.

10. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has been good at home but not that great outside of Iowa City. Fran McCaffery’s team is (probably?) headed to the NIT this year, and unless they manage a road win or two, they’re not going to finish better than .500 in conference play. Have to give them respect for their win over Ohio State, though.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers

I’m going to sneak Nebraska up to the 11 spot this week after its win over Purdue. I didn’t see that coming from the Huskers, but they are pretty good in Lincoln. I’d say this Nebraska team has a very good chance at beating Michigan State this next week, and though it probably won’t help this team in terms of postseason chances, it’d be a great confidence booster. This team is always a liability to pull an upset here or there.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

After getting demolished in the first half by Penn State, Illinois came back and almost beat the Nittany Lions on the road. A win would’ve kept their tourney hopes alive, but at this point, Illinois is more than likely headed back to the NIT for a 4th straight year. This week presents two very good challenges at home against Wisconsin and Minnesota, and if the Illini find a way to pull an upset, we could start talking about their chances again.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is contributing to Minnesota’s downfall, but at 3-6 in the Big Ten, this season has been about as disappointing as it could be for the Buckeyes. A tough schedule awaits, and I don’t envision the Buckeyes winning more than three more games this season.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

At 1-8, the Scarlet Knights are exactly what we thought they’d be. They always prove a problem for Wisconsin though, and they almost pulled out what would’ve been the most confusing upset ever last Saturday.