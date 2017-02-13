Big Ten Power Rankings: 2/13/17

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be? Check out last week’s power rankings here.

1. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin avoided a tragedy at Nebraska but lost at home to Northwestern. I still have Wisconsin at the top of the list because, well, Wisconsin is more than likely still the best team. But look out for Purdue or Maryland to try and steal the league. Anything can happen right now, and Northwestern just made things interesting.

2. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue is really on its way up, winning tough games on the road. Beating Maryland at the Xfinity Center was huge, and with some fairly easy home games left, the Boilermakers still have a shot at winning the league. Tough games against Northwestern and Michigan away from home will prove to be vital tests.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Ok, so Northwestern beat Wisconsin on the road, which pretty much never happens. I was having some doubts about Northwestern after this team lost at home to a bad Illinois team, but this drastically changes things. Congrats, Wildcats. Welcome to the NCAA Tournament. You’ve earned it.

4. Maryland Terrapins

Maybe I shouldn’t have Maryland down at 4, but just know that there’s almost a three-way tie for 2nd in my opinion. The Terrapins have slightly underperformed lately, but don’t doubt their abilities. I still think this is a team that has the talent to make a deep tournament run this year. These freshmen are really good.

5. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is fighting damn hard for a chance at an NCAA Tournament bid, and a road win over Indiana helps the Wolverines’ case over that of the Hoosiers. This team has been up and down this season, but with some tough wins as of late, I think it deserves the five spot just above Michigan State.

6. Michigan State Spartans

It kind of amazes me that Michigan State is 5th in the league and has 10 losses overall, but here we are. This team is still good and likely an NCAA Tournament contender, but a brutal finishing slate to the season could prove otherwise. Tom Izzo’s team has officially been on bubble watch for quite some time now.

7. Minnesota Gophers

Minnesota is on it’s way back. After one of the worst seasons ever last year, the Gophers have turned things around under Richard Pitino and will more than likely make the NCAA Tournament. Very impressive.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Yeah, the Hoosiers are in a tough spot without OG Anunoby, but with James Blackmon Jr. back in the lineup, this team is starting to run out of excuses. Having lost 5 of their last 6, they might not make the NCAA Tournament this year (it’s looking less likely), after beating UNC and Kansas this season. Crazy.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

I think Penn State is quietly having it’s best year in awhile. If the Nittany Lions had pulled out a 3OT win at Indiana, they’d be 7-6 in the conference and have some nice road wins on their resume. They still do have good wins on their resume, including a steal over Maryland. Either way, this team is playing the role of the spoiler this year, and no team wants to play it right now.

10. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has pretty much done exactly what you would’ve thought they’d do this season. Considering all of the seniors Fran McCaffery lost, this is almost an up-year given the circumstances. Tough road games against Maryland and Wisconsin remain between now and the end of the season.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes

There haven’t been a lot of great moments for this Buckeyes team this year, but beating Michigan on the road was one of them. Thad Matta could be on the hot seat with a 15-11 Ohio State team. Yikes.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois beat Northwestern on the road but lost to Penn State at home. Make of this team what you want. I really don’t know what to expect from this league anymore, to be honest.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska took Wisconsin to overtime, which was kind of crazy, but not getting the win doesn’t help this team on paper. At the end of the day, the Cornhuskers have lost 8 of their last nine games. That’s not very good.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers still has one more win than it did last year in conference play. That’s a good thing, I guess.