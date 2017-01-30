Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?

We’re about halfway through the Big Ten season, and there have already been a lot of surprises. The regular season title is definitely up for grabs, and here’s a look at the teams that are in the hunt.

Favorite: Wisconsin Badgers

There’s no doubt that almost everyone is expecting Wisconsin to win the Big Ten this year. In a sense, it’s the Badgers’ league to win. But a brutal shooting night against the worst team in the Big Ten shows that this team is not immortal. Had Wisconsin lost to Rutgers, we’d all be in shock right now, and maybe we wouldn’t be putting the Badgers at the top. But for now, this team is taking care of business and looks like it’s got the best chance to take the title. KenPom has Wisconsin as the favorite in its final 10 games and projects it to finish 14-4 in conference play. It’s toughest game will be at Michigan, which also seems winnable for Greg Gard’s team.

In the Hunt: Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is not going away. Off to a 7-1 start in conference play, the Terrapins are exceeding expectations and proving that they could win the league this year. Though KenPom projects the Terrapins to finish just 12-6 overall, I wouldn’t be surprised if this team stays hot and pulls a few more surprises. Road games against Ohio State, Northwestern, and Wisconsin will be tough, but the Terps will undoubtedly have to pull a few shockers if they want to win the league.

In the Hunt: Northwestern Wildcats

Not many thought that Northwestern would be in contention to win the Big Ten this year, but the Wildcats are in the hunt. Tough road games against Purdue, Wisconsin, and Michigan remain, but the Wildcats also have great opportunities at home against Maryland, Michigan, and Purdue. Given the very difficult end to the regular season that the Wildcats face, I wouldn’t expect them to finish as high as they’re trending right now, but there’s no denying that this team is playing great and is almost definitely going to be in the NCAA Tournament.

Work Left to do: Purdue Boilermakers

The loss to Nebraska hurts this team’s chances, but a tough season-ending schedule could give Purdue a boost and help them take the league, that is, if they win very hard road games. The Boilermakers will have to take on Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, and Indiana away from home, which certainly isn’t ideal. To top that off, they’ve also got home games against Michigan State, Northwestern, and Indiana. I’m a bit skeptical of this team’s ability to finish better than 6-3 in its final nine games, and it’s going to need Wisconsin to slip up.

Very Unlikely: Michigan State Spartans

I’m not going to completely cast them out yet, but if Michigan State won the league, it’d be the most shocking development of the season. At 5-4, the Spartans aren’t completely out of it by any means, but it’d pretty much take a miracle. The Spartans have just four home games left this season, and one is against the juggernaut Wisconsin. That leaves road games against Nebraska, Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, and Maryland. The Spartans will be lucky to finish better than 9-9 in Big Ten play and make the NCAA Tournament.

Very Unlikely: Michigan Wolverines

Just like MSU, Michigan’s remaining schedule is brutal, and considering the Wolverines are a game behind the Spartans, it’s basically a no at this point. Michigan should try to finish over .500 in conference play and make the NCAA Tournament; they’re very much a team on the bubble at this point.