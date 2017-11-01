Bills Are Going All-In After Acquiring Kelvin Benjamin

Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane has said, since the day he was hired, they plan on making moves that will help them win now and in the future. Until Tuesday, the fan base was a little skeptical of the “win now” portion of his statement. When Beane traded away WR Sammy Watkins and DB Ronald Darby to load up on draft picks for next year, most the fans assumed they were tanking and just not saying it publicly.

The mood in Western New York completely changed at the NFL trade deadline when word came that Buffalo had traded for Carolina Panthers’ WR Kelvin Benjamin. In the 10 minutes it took for the full details to come out, there was a roller coaster of emotions as you see below.

4:12 pm ESPN Insider Adam Schefter Tweets, “Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin traded to Buffalo.”

4:13 pm Bills’ fans shout a collective “WHAT?!”

4:14 pm Bills’ fans start Googling anxiously and/or stare at their Twitter feed because they don’t believe this could be right.

4:15 pm Bills’ fans ask “Wait, if it is true, what did we give up?”

4:22 pm Schefter Tweets that Buffalo sent a 3rd and 7th-round pick in next years draft for Benjamin.

4:22 (and a few nanoseconds) pm Buffalo begins celebrating!

You see, Bills’ fans have been skeptical of the plethora of general managers and head coaches they have had since the playoff drought started 17 years ago. The GMs and coaches have consistently gambled on finding their franchise QB in the draft and none have worked out, i.e. JP Lossman, Trent Edwards, EJ Manuel. They have tried signing the biggest name free agent available whether it was a fit for their team or not, i.e. Mario Williams and Terrell Owens. They have overpaid for players because “you have to keep your good guys no matter what, even if there are character flaws.” This happened with Marcell Dareus and Mario Williams. Both had questions about their work ethic and still, the Bills signed them for approximately $100 million a piece. They even hired Rex Ryan as their head coach, even after going 46-50 with his prior team, because he was the biggest name available.

Now GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are running the show and it is 180 degrees different than anything this team has experienced during the drought. If you don’t buy into their system, then you are out, hence Dareus being traded even with the salary cap implications. Every player added to the roster has been thoroughly scouted both on and off the field. Every one of their draft picks from 2017 were four-year college graduates and were leaders on their college teams. Beane was not the GM at this draft, but most reports say that McDermott made the decisions in their war room and not former GM Doug Whaley. They also preach about locker room chemistry. This shouldn’t be an issue as both Beane and McDermott know Benjamin very well. Beane and McDermott were with the Carolina Panthers ever since Benjamin was drafted. Beane has stated he himself did extensive scouting on Benjamin and made the recommendation to draft him. McDermott has seen his work ethic and knows his locker room presence first hand, so they are not worried about him being a fit in Buffalo.

Let’s break down the pros and cons of this trade.

Pros

The Bills now have a true #1 WR. Whether you agreed or disagreed with the Watkins trade, there was no doubt that incoming WR Jordan Matthews was not a true #1 WR.

Benjamin is huge! At 6’5″ and 245 lbs he is not only the biggest receiver for the Bills but one of the biggest in the league. Buffalo has quietly increased the height of their receiving corp. In 2016, their top three WRs were 6’1″, 6’0″ and 5’9″. Now their top three are 6’5″, 6’3″ and 6’2″. DBs in the NFL are typically on the shorter side, so height can be a huge advantage. For Benjamin, usually, even when he is covered, he is still open.

Benjamin is very salary cap friendly. He is in the 4th year of his rookie deal. This season he has a salary cap hit of $529k, and next year he will earn about $8.5 million. In contrast, Watkins was in the last year of his deal and will probably command over $10 million a year next year.

This is not a rental move. Benjamin will be under contract until after next season, and I believe they can franchise tag him at that point if they do not reach a long-term deal.

This opens up the running game. Defenses cannot just stack the box with 8-9 guys to stop RB LeSean McCoy and leave Benjamin in one-on-one or open. Once TE Charles Clay comes back from injury, opposing defenses will have to game plan for Benjamin, Mattews, and Clay in the passing game. They will have to game plan McCoy in both the running and passing game. Oh and QB Tyrod Taylor is the best running QB in the NFL, so there’s that too.

Cons

Rumors swirled that Benjamin is heavier and slower this year. WGR550’s Jeremy White asked Beane about this during a radio interview, and Beane says he still has trustworthy connections in Carolina and his weight is not an issue.

Can he and Taylor create chemistry? With Benjamin’s size, he is a classic 50/50 guy, meaning you can throw it up and hope he comes down with it. Taylor has always shied away from this type of throw. He is a very cautious QB who will tuck and run before he will throw a 50/50 ball.

Bills lose a 3rd-round pick next year. They still have five picks in the first three rounds so they should be okay, but 2nd and 3rd-round picks have proven to be most valuable in terms of production vs cost.

The Bills are 5-2 and are currently sitting in a playoff spot. With this move, it is now evident that Beane and McDermott are all in on ending the playoff drought this year, and still setting this franchise up to be successful in the future.