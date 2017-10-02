Welcome To My Hauschka! Bills Defeat Falcons 23-17

Game Recap: 3 Things We Learned

1. The Buffalo Bills’ defense passes first true test of the season. The Falcons run one of the highest scoring offenses in the league and harbor weapons at every position. The Bill’s defense were in a bend, but don’t break mode all game. Atlanta racked up 149 yards rushing, most given up by the Bills this season, but only found the endzone once. Buffalo entered this contest without conceding a passing touchdown. Matt Ryan and James Hardy connected late in the game to end that streak, but Ryan had a hard time finding a rhythm all game. Buffalo’s front four applied pressure all game. They sacked Ryan once, hit him 7 times and caused a crucial, yet controversial, fumble which rookie Tre’Davious White returned for a touchdown. The pressure from the front four allowed their secondary to blanket Atlanta’s receivers all game. Safety Micah Hyde notched two interceptions and 2 pass deflections to lead the way. While it didn’t hurt having Julio Jones and Mohammed Sanu out the second half, they weren’t making a huge impact when they were on the field.

2. Buffalo has a definite love/hate relationship with its kickers. During the drought, Buffalo hasn’t blown away many teams. A lot of games come down to how their kicker performed. The last couple of seasons saw the fans turn on Dan Carpenter, hard. To most of the country the Bills are known for the “wide right” moment. This cannot be an easy city to come into as the kicker. So far, Stephen Hauschka has to be feeling the love! He is 5/6 on the season. More importantly, he is 4/4 from over 50 yards in the last two weeks. There’s no doubt that his field goals helped and/or solidify the wins over the Broncos and Falcons.

3. Tyrod Taylor plays a mistake free game. Say what you will about him, but he has been a very good game manager these last two weeks. Both Denver and Atlanta stacked the box to try to stop LeSean McCoy. Taylor, and the playing calling, had to be on point to keep the defenses guessing. Over the last two weeks he is averaging a completion percentage of 68.45% with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He only has 25 total rushing yards over that time span as well, so he isn’t just taking off and running. The defense is shutting down their opponents and Taylor is moving this offense and scoring enough to win against the toughest competition thus far. It may not be sexy, but a win is a win.