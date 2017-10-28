Bills Trade Troubled Marcell Dareus To Jacksonville

To quote one of my favorite movies, coach Boone in Remember The Titans exclaimed; “This is no democracy. It is a dictatorship. I am the law.” Now substitute Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane for coach Boone, and you have the new regime in Buffalo.

DT Marcell Dareus has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2018 6th-round pick that could upgrade to a 5th if certain performance criteria are met. Dareus was the 3rd overall pick in 2011. He signed a $95.1 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed in 2015.

Since the day they were hired, McDermott and Beane vowed to change the culture in the Bills locker room, GM Beane said, in an interview with WKBW’s Joe Buscaglia, “Yeah, any player that’s not buying in, we’ll find a way to move on without him.” Dareus has had a plethora of off-field issues since he was drafted. Both McDermott and Beane have repeatedly said all season that they have been working with Marcell to try and help him become fully invested in their program. Even though he showed improvement, it was not enough and he has been traded.

The big question is how this move will affect Buffalo’s salary cap. Mike Rodak of ESPN reported the Bills will save $5.73 million this year, $2.375 million next season and the salary from 2019-21 has been wiped out.

With $5.73 million, the speculation now begins on if the Bills are done with roster moves. The trade deadline is this Tuesday. Buffalo is in need of help at WR, DB, and LB. Let’s see what else McDermott and Beane have in store!