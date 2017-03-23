One of the major reasons for the post-bye-week success of the Chicago Blackhawks has been the all-around play in third periods. Look back at the last two games and you’ll get a good idea of what this means.

On Sunday, against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blackhawks went into the third period down 3-1. The team was struggling to capitalize on chances and the Avalanche were looking solid for once. In that third period, Chicago ripped off two goals in 17 seconds (sound familiar?) courtesy of Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik.

Seventeen seconds after the Panik goal, Artemi Panarin scored his 24th of the season. Less than three minutes after the Panarin goal, Toews recorded his 20th of the season, putting the Blackhawks up 5-3. An empty netter from Marcus Kruger capped off a 5-0 third period for Chicago.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, when the Blackhawks went for a sixth straight win against the Vancouver Canucks. Down 4-1 about three minutes into the third period, Chicago scored the game’s next three goals — Hossa, Panik, Hartman — over about 13 minutes, and sent the game into overtime. The Hawks outscored the Canucks 3-1 in that third frame.

Yes, Chicago ended up losing in overtime, but still grabbed a point when the team was 17 minutes away from a straight-up loss. A point is still huge considering the team really wants that top spot in the Central Division.

Looking at the Blackhawks’ third period play throughout the season, it explains a lot about why this team already has 100 points and a clinched playoff spot with nine games to play. The Blackhawks have 80 third period goals this season and have given up just 52.

A plus-28 goal differential has certainly been an important aspect for this team and it could make all the difference between a first-round loss and a fourth Stanley Cup in eight years.

Unlike the regular season, third periods are usually the most exciting parts of postseason games. Teams aren’t resting on their laurels, hoping to just take a close game to overtime in hopes of securing at least one point. Each game is cutthroat and two or three stellar third periods can mean moving on to the next round for a team.

If the Chicago Blackhawks can continue playing like a championship team on both sides of the ice in the third period, there’s no reason why that Stanley Cup can’t be back in the United Center in June.