Blue Jacket Edge Sabres In Critical Game

With the Buffalo Sabres coming off an emotional win against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday’s game was crucial. While the Sabres came up short, they played a tough road game with nothing to lose. However, it was the Blue Jackets’ netminder who had the final say, with a 3-1 victory.

Netminders duel: While both goaltenders were tested early, Sergei Bobrovsky had the busier game. In the first period alone, Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots that he faced and went 41 for 42 overall. He battled and looked comfortable in net, only the Sabres’ deadly power play beat the Russian netminder. He is definitely one of the front-runners for the Vezina Trophy. Although the Buffalo netminder let in two goals in the first period, he had a strong game overall. Both Blue Jackets goals were due to defensive miscues. Anders Nilsson finished his night going 24 for 26.

Power Play Success: The Sabres’ power play continued to move along as they went one for two with the man advantage. Evan Rodrigues scored his first power-play goal and fourth of the season in the second period. With that goal, the Sabres now have 57 power play goals on the year. Imagine what they could do at full strength with that talent.

Where is Samson Reinhart: The young Sabres forward dressed for Tuesday’s game, however, he did not see any time on the ice. The Sabres opted to bench their young superstar for violating team policies. Hopefully, this message will get through to Reinhart.

Odds and Ends: The Blue Jackets got goals from Kyle Quincey and Cam Atkinson, their 5th and 34th goals respectfully. Brandon Saad also scored an empty netter, his 22nd of the season. With Kyle Okposo out with an illness, the Sabres have 376 man games lost. The Columbus Blue Jackets are now second in the Metropolitan Division only behind the Washington Capitals. The Sabres will be on a break, their next game is Sunday (April 2) against the New York Islanders.

Courtney’s Three Stars of the Game

Sergei Bobrovsky Anders Nilsson Kyle Quincey