Blue Jays Hit Rock Bottom In Disastrous Series Finale vs. Astros

Everything was looking great for the Toronto Blue Jays. They were about to win three of their last four series, including one on the road against the AL-leading Houston Astros.

Marcus Stroman pitched a gem on Sunday (6.2 IP, six strikeouts, and just two earned runs). The offense clutched up for a four-run seventh inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 6-3 lead. Nori Aoki hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak came through with a two-run double.

So the Jays had the chance to stay within five games of a Wild Card spot. But then, Roberto Osuna chose the worst time to have his worst outing of the season.

He gave up five hits and four earned runs in the bottom of the ninth, as the Astros escaped with a victory and a series-clincher that essentially reminded us that the Jays don’t have the ability to win these big games. It was an embarrassing and unbelievable way to close out a crucial series.

With the loss, the Blue Jays only have one thing to play for: Fourth place in the AL East, where the lowly Baltimore Orioles barely hover above. This team has found an unbelievable amount of ways to lose games that were within their grasp. That’s now seven blown saves for Osuna on the season. and the star closer’s job is to lock down these games.

It’s a shame because everything began to look up for the Jays. Marco Estrada logged his second-straight quality start in as many outings on Saturday, and it was the eighth time in their last 10 games where the Jays scored at least five runs.

But then the April-June Jays happened again. Osuna and the defense wasted an inspiring start from Stroman, and one of the most frustrating seasons in the franchise’s history continues.

Instead of holding out minor hope for a late-season surge into the playoffs, it’s safe to say the Jays and their fans are impatiently counting down the clock for the 2017 campaign to reach its end. It’s been frustrating enough already.