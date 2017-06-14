Blue Jays Land Two Elite Prospects, Former Cy Young Winner’s Son

If there was one weak link in the Toronto Blue Jays’ long-term future it was easily the team’s lack of depth in the prospect pool.

Former general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, spent years building up the farm system. He then gutted it over the years by trading for studs like Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle, David Price, and Troy Tulowitzki. Though his series of deals put the Jays in a great position to win now, the team doesn’t have enough prospects to give them hope for the future.

That changed at this year’s MLB Draft. Anthopolous’ successor, Ross Atkins, supplied the Jays with two great prospects with plenty of upside in the first round.

With the 22nd pick, he selected Logan Warmoth — the consensus top shortstop prospect in the draft. Warmoth was ranked by Baseball America as the 19th best prospect heading into the 2017 draft. He won’t be ready for the big leagues any time soon, but Warmoth easily slots in as one of Toronto’s best prospects right now.

With Tulowitzki and Cuban prospect Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the system, the Jays have no reason to worry about the shortstop position any time soon. Gurriel Jr. and Warmoth will duke it out for the spot when Tulo’s time in Toronto ends.

Toronto also got the 28th selection as a compensatory pick from the Cleveland Indians — who signed star slugger Edwin Encarnacion this offseason. They used it to draft 6-foot-6, 245-pound pitcher Nate Pearson — whom Baseball America ranked as the 13th best prospect in this year’s draft.

As if the two first round selections weren’t intriguing enough, Toronto also drafted Kacy Clemens in the eighth round. Yes, that would be the son of Roger “The Rocket” Clemens — who pitched for the Blue Jays in 1997 and 1998.

So now this once depleted prospect group could easily be a top-10 unit in the next couple of years.

Now, there is still a long way to go with these players. They still have to sign with Toronto, and could easily be three to five years away from the big leagues. But the Jays have to be thrilled about landing two of the top 20 prospects in the 2017 MLB Draft. It’s a good starting point as the new front office regime tries to rebuild a farm system that Anthopolous chose to gut some years ago.