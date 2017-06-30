Blue Jays Need To Forget About Playoffs, Retool The Lineup

If the Toronto Blue Jays were a legitimate playoff contender, we would have seen a spark of some sort by now.

Their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles was the primary opportunity to show us they finally meant business in 2017. Instead, they mustered up five runs in the series, losing two of three to a team that set a really ugly MLB record.

Just last week, the Orioles allowed five-plus runs for the 20th consecutive game. That broke a 93-year-old record that the 1924 Phillies previously held.

It was just the latest example of how this Jays lineup relies too much on home runs and is filled with too many past-their-prime hitters. There’s no way the Jays are reaching the playoffs when they rank near the very bottom in virtually all meaningful offensive categories. That includes a woeful .224 team batting average with runners in scoring position, easily the worst in the majors.

Sorry Jays fans, it’s just not going to happen in 2017. The likes of Jose Bautista, Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin, and Kendrys Morales are in their mid-30s and aren’t even close to being the feared sluggers they once were. Besides breakout star Justin Smoak, there aren’t any regulars that are close to batting .300. That is not a recipe for making the playoffs.

So now’s a good time for general manager Ross Atkins to contact other teams about selling his assets. It’s a good time to trade a 36-year-old Bautista, whose household name should attract plenty of suitors. No point in bringing back the fading star in 2018.

As the Jays near a rebuild, it’s logical to trade franchise third baseman, Josh Donaldson. He’s 32 in the winter and is slated to be a free agent in 2018. Better to trade him now for young assets instead of holding onto him and risk losing the 2015 American League MVP for nothing.

Trading away Martin and Tulowitzki to cut significant payroll would also be a win. The Jays would have to eat up some of the remaining money on both contracts, but some overly-aggressive general managers will happily take them on.

Assuming the Jays do sell off some of their assets at the deadline, the focus then shifts to the offseason. Should they commit to a full-scale rebuild? Or simply retool the lineup?

Hard to see the Jays spending five-plus years rebuilding. The team saw plenty of empty seats until the Jays reached the playoffs in 2015. The Jays rank fifth in MLB attendance thus far in 2017, and that number will go way down in the future if they sell off all their veteran studs.

So realistically, we’ll probably see the Jays try to shake up their lineup a bit. Looking for better contact hitters who can provide more speed around the base paths will be the priority. Prospects Anthony Alford, Rowdy Tellez, and Dalton Pompey could see plenty of action in 2018 and beyond.

Carlos Beltran, Jay Bruce, Melky Cabrera, Howie Kendrick, Lorenzo Cain, Jed Lowrie, and Yunel Escobar are all good contact hitters who can make the Jays a faster and more athletic team.

For the Jays, it’s time to accept the fact that 2017 isn’t meant to be. Their home-run-or-die lineup has put them in the American League basement. Time to sell the big hitters for young assets at the trade deadline, and then they can reshuffle the lineup this winter.

Can’t be too hard, right?