Blue Jays Need To Start Making Trades Now

If Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro is convinced this team can still make a shot at the playoffs, then he and general manager Ross Atkins have to get involved in the trade market now.

Waiting up until the July 31 trade deadline is simply playing with fire. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are duking it out for the American League East. One of those two teams will probably win the top Wild Card spot, which means the Jays are really fighting for a visit in a one-game playoff against one of their divisional foes.

And right now, it’s hard to see the Jays’ starving offense and frustrating rotation getting into that Wild Card spot — considering how well non-division leaders like the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Angels are playing.

We don’t need to sugarcoat it: The Jays’ offense has been downright awful in 2017. They’re hitting just .248 as a team (21st in the majors). Only five teams have scored fewer runs than Toronto. Oh, and the Jays are batting a woeful .226 with runners in scoring position this season.

J.A. Happ has pitched extremely well since returning from the DL. Marcus Stroman is his usual self, Aaron Sanchez should be back well before the deadline, and Marco Estrada and Francisco Liriano had good bounce-back games last week. The Jays rotation should be fine down the stretch.

But you can’t assume this season-long frustrating lineup is just going to fix itself. The time is now for Shapiro and Atkins to make changes to the lineup.

Toronto is lacking guys that have good speed, hit well for contact, and are tough to strike out. It’s hard finding players who can fill all three hills, but there are plenty of options on the trade market to help them out.

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Howie Kendrick is batting .361 this season and isn’t striking out that often (20.1 percent of at-bats). The rebuilding Phillies are unlikely to command too much for a 34-year-old that’s slated for free agency, and the Jays could have him fill in the second base hole. Kendrick could also bat leadoff and finally give them that reliable and speedy contact hitter.

Old friend Ben Revere would also be a great pickup for the Jays. As you may recall, Revere batted .319 in 56 games for Toronto in 2015 — helping them reach the ALCS. He’s batting just .211 for the Angels this season, but the base-stealing threat is a left-handed batter who’s strikeout percentage is just 11.1 percent. His solid defense would also fill the hole in left field — something that’s been a huge problem for Toronto all season long.

The New York Mets have given up on 2017 and are prepared to sell. Outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson (both lefties), are available. The Blue Jays should be able to pick one of those two guys up at a reasonable price as well.

Shapiro and Atkins haven’t been aggressive in the trade market since they began the new regime in the winter of 2015. It’s hard to envision them gutting the farm system for a big-time player, so bargain shopping will likely be their route in the trade market.

But the Jays are three games below .500 and 3.5 out of the playoffs. If team management wants to give it another shot at the playoffs, then they need to start making some trades now.

Waiting until the trade deadline could make it too little, too late.