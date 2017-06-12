Blue Jays Will Go As Far As Their Rotation Takes Them

If the Toronto Blue Jays hope to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive year, they’ll need everything they can get from their rotation.

One year ago, the Blue Jays owned the best rotation in the American League. J.A. Happ was a 20-game winner, Aaron Sanchez was the AL ERA champion, and Marco Estrada held opponents to a .203 batting average. Throw in Marcus Stroman (who had a bit of an off year), and slider machine Francisco Liriano, and it’s not hard to see how the Jays reached the ALCS in 2016.

So far in 2017, the rotation has been the Blue Jays’ biggest strength — combining for a 4.28 ERA that ranks sixth in the American League. That’s quite impressive when you consider that elbow injuries have limited Happ to six games, while nagging fingernail injuries have held Sanchez to five outings.

The two-headed monster of Stroman and Estrada have shouldered the load through the first two months of the season. Only four pitchers in the AL have more wins than Stroman (seven), and his 3.09 ERA ranks eighth among qualified pitchers. Estrada has gone 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA, but opponents are still batting just .248 against him this season.

It’s a miracle to think the Jays are just 1.5 out of the second Wild Card spot, given their struggles on offense. Toronto has scored just 270 runs — which places them 20th in the majors. Their .243 team batting average ranks just 23rd in baseball.

With Toronto’s lineup filled with power or bust hitters like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Troy Tulowitzki, and Kendrys Morales, it’s unreasonable to see this offense forming the team’s identity heading into the final few months of the season

Happ is back and Sanchez will hopefully return within the next few weeks. Once the Jays have their rotation fully healthy and intact, they’ll have the best pitching staff in the AL once again. But a lot still has to go right for these guys moving forward.

Estrada has to stop with the bad starts, as he carries a 7.62 ERA in the first inning (according to Drew Hendriks from MLB.com), while Stroman has to continue this Cy Young-caliber season for a long stretch. Happ has to stay healthy and find more control with his pitches, and Sanchez has to avoid a fourth trip to the DL once he returns.

If the Jays can get the most out of their star-studded rotation, then there’s every reason to believe they’ll be able to outlast teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, and Tampa Bay Rays for the second Wild Card spot. But if the starters can’t stay healthy and find consistency, then it’ll be a disappointing year for a team that was vying for three-straight playoff appearances.