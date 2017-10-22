- Won For the Ages! Morton, McCullers Lead Astros To 1st AL Championship
BNP Paribas WTA Finals Commences
- Updated: October 22, 2017
The BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore officially began on Sunday. All week, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Caroline Garcia will compete in two different groups, white and red, and the two players with the best records in each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals. On Sunday, world No. 3 Pliskova defeated No. 5 Williams 6-2, 6-2, while No. 2 Muguruza took out No. 7 Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4. Both Muguruza and Ostapenko also won WTA awards earlier in the week. Muguruza was picked for the “Player of the Year” award, while Ostapenko took home the “Most Improved Player” award.
The WTA Finals is in its fourth year in Singapore, and will be in the Asia-Pacific country for one more year. The women’s season-ending championships host two other events simultaneously with the singles round robin event. There is a WTA Future Stars tournament for the age groups of 14u and 16u, which gather players from the Asia-Pacific region in hopes of expanding the awareness and popularity of tennis. This year, Priska Nugroho of Indonesia won the 14u event, while Megan Smith of Australia won the 16u division.
Along with eight singles players, who compete all-year for a spot at this prestigious event, eight doubles teams also qualify for a single-elimination tournament. The eight teams that qualified this year are:
1. Martina Hingis/ Chan Yung-Jan (won 9 titles including US Open)
2. Elena Vesnina/ Ekaterina Makarova (won 3 titles including Wimbledon)
3. Casey Dellacqua/ Ashleigh Barty (won 3 titles and were French Open runner-ups)
4. Andrea Hlavackova/ Timea Babos (won 3 titles and reach US Open quarterfinals)
5. Kveta Peschke/ Anna-Lena Groenefeld (won 1 title and reached Wimbledon semifinals)
6. Xu Yi-Fan/ Gabriela Dabrowski (won 2 titles and reached US Open quarterfinals)
7. Maria Jose Martinez-Sanchez/ Andrea Klepac (won 1 title and reached US Open quarterfinals)
8. Johanna Larsson/ Kiki Bertens (won 4 titles)
Monday, newly appointed world No. 1 Halep will take on No .8 Garcia, and No. 4 Svitolina will play No. 6 Wozniacki. The WTA Finals Singapore will be played all week, with the doubles final to be played on Oct. 28 and the singles final on Oct. 29. Stay tuned for more results.
