Bonzie Colson Named AP Third Team All-American

All-American

Notre Dame junior forward Bonzie Colson was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press, making him the 12th Irish men’s basketball player to ever receive All-American honors (some players received the honor multiple times throughout their college career).

Next Year’s AP Preseason All-American Team

If Colson returns to Notre Dame for his senior season, he should have a good chance to be one of five AP preseason All-Americans heading into next season.

Of the other 14 current All-Americans, three are seniors (Josh Hart, Frank Mason, Nigel Williams-Goss) and will be graduating. Five are freshmen who are essentially locks to be one-and-done and head to the draft (Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Markelle Fultz, Lauri Markkanen, and Malik Monk).

Justin Jackson, Caleb Swanigan, Dillon Brooks, Jonathan Motley, and Luke Kennard are all sophomores or juniors who could return, but I would expect most if not all of these guys to head to try and take their talents to the NBA.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ joins Colson as the two current All-Americans who I expect to be back next season, and this puts them in prime position to be on the preseason All-American team. Big-time incoming freshmen sometimes are selected, but there shouldn’t be enough to knock either guy out of a spot.

Colson Returning?

It’s worth mentioning that it’s not a done deal that Colson returns for next season. His draft stock has risen quite a bit to the point where he would probably be a lock to at least get drafted with one of the 60 picks in the upcoming draft. ESPN’s Chad Ford has even suggested that some general managers would consider drafting Colson late in the first round.

But in early March, both Colson and Mike Brey used the term “four-year guy” to describe the Irish forward. Colson may test NBA draft waters, not sign an agent, and ultimately return to school, similar to what VJ Beachem did last year. But if I were a betting man (which I’m not), I’d bet Colson will be back next season.

Let’s take a look at some of Colson’s highlights against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish came up short, but Colson gave an All-American level performance, scoring 27 points.