Boston Red Sox Spring Training Storylines

Baseball has migrated south for the spring. Monday, pitchers and catchers reported for the Boston Red Sox, with official workouts beginning Tuesday. The rest of the team is set to report Thursday, with their first official workout on Friday. Fenway South (JetBlue Park) will play home to the Red Sox for the next month and a half, and within its confines, the team will hash out as many remaining offseason questions before heading back north to begin their quest for the 2017 World Series.

Despite a return to the playoffs for the first time since winning it all in 2013, the team suffered a disappointing exit at the hands of former skipper Terry Francona’s eventually World Series bound Cleveland Indians. A less than picturesque exit for the legendary David Ortiz. After spending the big bucks to bring in David Price, and the likes of Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval the year prior, it was far from enough in the eyes of the organization that’s adopted a go big or go home mentality.

The disappointing stretch hasn’t sent the likes of John Henry and co. into their metaphorical shell, instead, Dave Dombrowski spent the Winter Meetings ransacking the farm system to make a continued pursuit of top-level MLB talent. Plenty of players swapped cities, and while the leash is far from taut, the slack is certainly dwindling. Not quite a make or break season for the regime, it’s time for some of the aggressive moves to pay dividends.

Spring Training, while far from what creates the blueprint of the season, will begin to answer many of the questions surrounding this organization.

Pitching Rotation’s Sale-smen

Ideally, the Boston Red Sox should boast one of MLB’s best starting rotations. Featuring defending AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, David Price, and newly acquired Chris Sale, the team should easily look for no less than a combined 44 wins (based on their 162-game win averages) from these three starters. And they’ll certainly hope to see more from this trio; the bill for the three players is $62.125 million for next year alone.

The big question will be how the top of this rotation will pan out. Chris Sale comes in after the team sent previous top prospect Yoan Moncada among other assets to the Chicago White Sox. David Price took on a massive 7-year, $217 million contract before the 2016 season. And despite initial struggles in Boston, Rick Porcello had a massive bounce back season, collecting 22 wins pitching 223.0 innings with a 3.15 ERA and 1.009 WHIP to squeak out an AL Cy Young nod last season; no doubt screaming for some expanded respect from top brass. So who becomes the bonafide ace? Plenty of egos to take into consideration, and a serious need to maximize efficiency from this trio. It’s likely the guys up top have an expected order to this rotation, but Spring Training will be where the finalization of this will take form.

The rotation will also look to decide on its fourth (and fifth) horseman of the apocalypse among the final spots. Picking up his option, the Red Sox finally cut ties with the inconsistent Clay Buchholz, trading him to the Philadelphia Phillies in late December, leaving plenty of opportunities for somebody to step up. There are a couple of candidates who’ve thrived in spurts but will need to shoulder a more consistent workload to earn these final spots with confidence.

All Is Wright

Before a piss poor managerial decision cut short his 2016 season, Steven Wright at one point looked like the Red Sox’s top pitcher last season. Injuring his pitching arm while pinch running, of all possible events, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wright missed all of September and the ensuing, albeit short-lived, playoff run. Even with a pair of injury hampered starts, Wright finished the year with a 13-6 record and 3.33 ERA.

Wright, who had every reason to hold management responsible for said injury, instead claims to be a better person because of it. Via an interview with WEEI, “I think with the whole injury thing, I think it just taught me to be patient. It’s one of those things where it’s a freak accident regardless of what people are saying with me being out there or not, if I should have been or if I shouldn’t have been. It was something that happened and I feel like it made me a better person. People were expecting me to get mad. People were mad. People were mad for me. But the thing is that if it wasn’t going to happen that way, it was going to happen another way.”

Wright threw long toss Sunday unofficially, but will not be allowed to take the mound out of the gate. While the hope will be that the knuckleballer, who in all likelihood will rejoin the rotation this season, is ready by Opening Day, there doesn’t seem to be an immediate rush to put strain on his arm.

Lightening E-Rod

Another candidate is the up and down Eduardo Rodriguez. E-Rod, like Wright, is also dealing with lingering injury issues after “tweaking his knee” in winter ball, slipping on a wet mound while pitching in Venezuela. Despite the knee injury, Rodriguez is still slated to join team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic beginning in March. While many are less than enthused with the idea, it could pan out ok. As part of Venezuela’s designated pitcher pool, via the WBC rules, Rodriguez could ultimately pitch in as little as one round of games. The team will monitor his knee in these first weeks of Spring Training, and if doctors don’t even give him a green light, this whole thing could shut down very quickly.

A promising young arm, Rodriguez has never pieced it together in consistent stretches. By many accounts, he regressed a bit in 2016. In one fewer appearance, Rodriguez had more earned runs (58), home runs (16), and walks (40), while pitching 14.2 innings less in 2016. Despite seeing an uptick in things like swing strike% (10.6%) and overall contact numbers drop (78.4% contact%) he saw groundballs go down (161 to 99) and flyballs go up (125 to 144) all with more and more power behind them.

Whether Rodriguez joins the rotation in a full capacity or not, he will absolutely find spot starts throughout the season. Considering he’s never been at the MLB level as a reliever, it seems likely the team would like to keep him in a consistent role, meaning he should at least break with the starters barring any injury setbacks, or head to Triple-A to get starts.

Pomeranian Bite

After a small arbitration snafu, the Red Sox finally locked Drew Pomeranz down via a one-year, $4.45 million contract. The recurring theme among the back-end of this rotation seems to heavily revolve around the injury bug. Pomeranz is no exception to this. Like Wright, he too will be limited to start Spring Training. Prospects again were the heavy casualties of this move, Pomeranz joined the Red Sox just prior to the 2016 trade deadline and was up and down at best.

While the door is open for Pomeranz to rejoin the starting rotation out of spring, he also provides the team with a very important spot starter/long reliever potentially. While he only saw one relief appearance in 2016, he’s split much of his major league career between the bullpen and as a starter. In fact, he’s posted some vastly better numbers in relief than we’ve seen from him as a starter. But just by sheer innings pitched and batters faced, that’s certainly to be expected to a certain degree. Still, Pomeranz has a 2.10 ERA and 0.995 WHIP in 59 relief appearances vs. a 4.07 ERA and 1.327 WHIP through 79 career starts. Keep in mind, though, that Joe Kelly has been informed that he will be a full-time reliever this season, a role he reassumed in the second half of last season.

While the semantics of how the top of the rotation unfolds will be trivial, the real action you’ll see throughout Spring Training will come for these coveted starting positions. A six-man starting rotation isn’t unheard of, but it’s not expected for this to be the case.

Offensive Production

Losing David Ortiz will have long lasting effects for this organization. Partly so to the sheer face value of the team. While Boston sports don’t need a superstar to drive the masses to games, it goes far in keeping spirits high through the good and bad. Via actual on-field action, however, the lack of David Ortiz in the lineup will have huge ramifications on the offensive production of the team. Even at 40, Ortiz put forth an MVP-worthy swan song (.315/.401/.620, 38 HRS, 127 RBIs, 48 doubles). As a team, the Boston Red Sox led all of baseball in runs (878), hits (1598), RBIs (836), OPS (.810), SLG (.461), OBP (.348), batting average (.282), total bases (2615), and doubles (343) in 2016. That’s an absurd offensive dominance.

Yes, the Red Sox featured a revitalized Hanley Ramirez and a breakout season from near-MVP Mookie Betts, but David Ortiz’ presence in the order cannot be understated. Ortiz protected both the batter before AND after him in the lineup. While a team could take a gamble on walking Ortiz or pitching heavily around him, the same could not be said for those who came before and/or after him within the same inning. With one less bat to worry about, that drastically changes the way a pitcher can breakdown the lineup. Hanley Ramirez’ protective shield is gone without some serious run production thrown around him.

The Red Sox made desperate moves in hopes of making up that lost offensive output, but where the lost run production comes from remains a massive question heading into the new season.

Kung Fu Panda

The obvious hopeful answer is that an embarrassed Pablo Sandoval took getting banished to the bench last season as a serious wake-up call. Aside from Brock Holt being forced into a starters role, third base is pretty much his to play. With the right moves, he could see extended time at DH as well. The point being that before Travis Shaw was sent packing this winter, third base was not his to lose. Complacency is a dangerous poison, and we’ve seen just how easily complacent Sandoval can be.

Sandoval has never come close to putting up David Ortiz numbers, and it’d be absurd to think it randomly starts now, in his 10th season in the league. His career 162-game averages are 19 HRs and 83 RBIs, and considering Boston hasn’t seen even half of that in his two seasons here, that’d be a big start, but no tick for tack replacement.

A slimmed down actively engaged Pablo is a good thing, but there’s no promise of any of his offseason hard work actually making it into game action come April. If Panda doesn’t make an appearance for this team in a big way, he actually creates a massive black hole in this lineup. There’s still plenty to go in earning the trust of the franchise.

Car HanRam

Hanley Ramirez already posted his best offensive season since 2009, but that’s not to say that with a few more scoring opportunities vacated by Big Papi, he can’t continue to see his numbers go up. That’s a relatively optimistic outlook on things, but hey, it could happen. Ideally, the Red Sox just can’t see a steep drop off from HanRam. Without Ortiz, the lineup around him is less protective. To match what he did last season (30 HRs, 111 RBIs, .286/.361/.505) would be the first step.

The question will be whether Ramirez transitions to DH full-time or whether that’s a role assumed by Panda, which is highly unlikely. In one quick season, Hanley turned into a regularly impressive first baseman. Playing at first base kept Hanley engaged and active, which might have been the best thing for him. DH could be a more strategic role for the Red Sox in 2017. No doubt Hanley will play his fair share there, but keeping him in the game might continue to do wonders for him.

Moreland The Same

Acquired the same day as Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland adds depth and intrigue to the infield/DH outlook for the Red Sox. Moreland has back-to-back 20-HR seasons. Moreland’s not threatening the hot corner, but he could assume the role as first baseman. Either that or a healthy split down the middle with Hanley. Either way, Moreland will figure into the lineup plenty of games. He’s also capable of playing the outfield in a pinch. At 145 RBIs over the last two season, again he’s not an overnight replacement for Ortiz, but his bat will be a vital part of ensuring that drop off is felt as minimally as possible.

Benintendi Like Beckham

Ok, that sub-headline ends up being a little morbid. Andrew Benintendi, who has recently become the consensus number one prospect in baseball, had his meteoric rise in 2016 cut short by a visually horrifying, but thankfully minimally damaging knee injury. He’ll be breaking this spring as the likely starting left fielder, rounding out a talented outfield that also features defensive stud Jackie Bradley Jr., and Mookie Betts. Left field has felt much like a merry-go-round over the last few seasons, and having a daily fixture provide familiarity and comfort beneath the daunting Green Monster is reassuring.

Benintendi’s rise had been much like that of a B-2 bomber, entirely off the radar. Unless you were very tuned into the happenings of the Red Sox’s farm, you likely never saw him coming until his debut got all the headlines. With big names like Yoan Moncada and Rusney Castillo dominating all meanderings to Pawtucket and Portland, Benintendi was actually on his way to earning a minor league player of the year award.

Drafted in the first round of the 2015 MLB Entry Draft out of Arkansas, the 5’10” Cincinnati, Ohio native will face his first season in the big bright lights. Through fans and the media, Boston can be an unforgiving landscape. And unlike his quick rise, his rookie season will be played with all eyes at least partially on him.

“I don’t think about it all. I think that’s for other people to look at,” Benintendi said of the hype in an interview with CBS Boston. “It’s all talk. I still have to go out and play well, and that’s what it comes down to. I don’t pay attention to that and don’t let it get to me.”

Power won’t be what makes or break his MLB start, as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski put it in that same CBS article, “Benintendi is an all-around player,” said Dombrowski. “He can hit, I think he has a beautiful swing and will hit with some power and drive the ball. I don’t know if he’ll be a big power guy, but he’ll hit with enough power. He’s a good defensive player and has good instincts on the bases. He is a drive guy with great makeup, so he has the capabilities to be a fine player for all those reasons. He’s the kind of guy who will continue to push himself and not take anything for granted.”

Continue to push and make plays like that, and everything will be just fine.

World Baseball Classic Participants

One of the biggest talking points around the league this spring will no doubt be the World Baseball Classic, which is set to begin March 6 and conclude March 22. As MLB talent from across the league take much of Spring Training off to participate in the tournament, injuries and hot or cold starts will toil around effects of the WBC. The Red Sox will have four players participate: Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Abad, Hanley Ramirez, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Non-Roster Invitees

With the picture of this team’s 25-man roster very much locked down, there’s not a whole lot to monitor in this list of joinees, but considering I don’t have a magic crystal ball, I’d also never rule anything out before the whole team is officially back to work. Last season we saw Travis Shaw snag the starting third base job, and while that was a wee bit more telegraphed, it’s still exactly what a player can do given the chance to impress. Fifteen names will join the Sox as NRIs: Brian Bogusevic (OF), Rusney Castillo (OF), Allen Craig (OF/INF), Rafael Devers (3B), Kyle Kendrick (RHP), Jordan Procyshen (C), Chandler Shepherd (RHP), Ben Taylor (RHP), Sam Travis (1B), Dan Butler (C), Jake DePew (C), Matt Dominguez (3B), Junior Lake (OF), Edgar Olmos (LHP), and Marcus Walden (RHP).

Allen Craig was supposed to be a key part of the trade that brought himself and Joe Kelly to the northeast from St. Louis back in 2014. Craig flamed out and has since been a forgotten player among the organization. Spring might be Craig’s final tryout. If not for this team, then perhaps much of the rest of the league. By showing competence at the plate, he could have a team in need come a calling for his services. His only chance would be at 3B this season, the closest position to an open competition this spring, but he’s long been phased out of the hot corner. The bat was once there; he briefly made Cardinals fans forget about Albert Pujols in an impressive two-season stretch of 2012-13. What can he do given the at-bats?

Like Craig, Rusney Castillo is quickly running out of opportunities. The Cuban has shown flashes of power but has struggled in big windows at the plate. Spending the majority of 2016 at Pawtucket, Castillo appears to have found a more consistent swing at the expense of almost all of his power. Still, he’s a strongly built outfielder that might find a way to connect the two aspects of his game yet. He’s got good speed and reminds many of a lesser Yasiel Puig. If it weren’t for the heavy price paid, the team might have been a whole lot more patient with him. Instead, a 7-year, $72.5 million contract eats away.

Rafael Devers might be the best Sox prospect who remains within the minor leagues this season. With 3B a question mark, Devers’ appearance in Florida is promising. Like Shaw the year prior, Devers’ shot at stealing the hot corner is his for the taking. The Sox’s minor league defensive player of the year in 2016 (15 errors in 116 games) would be a massive upgrade in comparison to Sandoval. Still, Devers hasn’t seen competition higher than Single-A and is supposed to begin the season in Double-A. This spring is more realistically a scale up in his progression. Nobody in the organization expects Devers to thrive at this level just yet, or for that matter see that many spring at-bats, but you never know, he could give them no other choice.

Kyle Kendrick at 32 years old has a solid amount of MLB experience (212 starts and 41 relief appearances at MLB level) under his belt. While the past few seasons have heavily featured struggles and minor league stints, with the back-end of the rotation a bit of an enigma here on this first day of Spring Training, again this is more a shot in the dark that might pan out. If Kendrick can find even a semblance of consistency, he could find himself a surprise early fixture of the starting rotation.

The Red Sox continue to throw money at their problems while enjoying the coming of age of many of the organization’s cherished prospects. After a disappointing ending in 2016, aspirations are even higher entering 2017. It’s been a cold winter, and still is cold for many, but have no fear, baseball is back.