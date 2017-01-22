Brady, Patriots, Shred Steelers

Last week against the Texans, the New England Patriots played horribly by their standards. That is exactly why I was confident that they would take care of business against the Steelers; they very, very rarely ever play two bad games in a row. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick simply do not deal with that type of nonsense when it comes to this team. And take care of the Steelers they did, to the tune of 36-17.

The Good For The Patriots

Pretty much everything if we’re being honest, but I’ll pull out a select few standouts for this one.

The offense fired on all cylinders this week, with Brady (32/42 for 384 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Ints) leading the charge, completing passes to nine different receivers. Chris Hogan (9-180-2) and Julian Edelman (8-118-1) were also incredible in their own right, finding gaps and soft spots in the Steelers’ zone-based scheme all night long. Special shout out to the 34-yard, flea-flicker TD pass to Chris Hogan.

The defense, with so many folks questioning whether or not they were for real after having not played a top-shelf QB since Seattle’s Russell Wilson, was up to the challenge of containing Ben Roethlisberger and the Killer B’s. While it certainly helped that Le’Veon Bell bowed out early due to injury, it’s not like he was particularly effective even when he did play, collecting just 20 yards on 6 carries and no catches. They also limited Antonio Brown quite well, holding him to just 7 catches for 77 yards, forcing Big Ben to throw to his secondary pass-catchers more often than he would have liked, with little success until garbage time.

There was also a rather impressive goal line stand towards the end of the first half that helped to eliminate a lot of the momentum Pittsburgh had been building up to that point on the drive. The tackling was also noticeably better than in recent weeks.

The Bad For The Patriots

Admittedly these are pretty much nit picks, but after such a complete victory what can you do?

Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point in the game, his first miss in quite awhile actually. On the bright side, it did not cost the Pats a chance at overtime this time around.

The run game also never really got going, putting together just 60 yards on 24 carries, not including Brady’s three kneel downs to seal the victory. While this was certainly by design, the Pats really only needed the Steelers’ defense to respect the run game enough to keep them biting on play-action passes so they could then continue to pick on the Steelers’ young CBs, it would have been nice to have seen it perform better on such a big stage.

Final Thoughts

Overall it was a very complete game by the Patriots today. They didn’t make any major mistakes, executed well on both offense and defense, and are now onto Super Bowl LI. They’re playing as well as they have at any point this season, and it’s at just the right time as they’re about to run into an equally hot Atlanta Falcons team down in Houston.