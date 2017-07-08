Brandon Kintzler Named All-Star And Twins Sign Bartolo Colón

For the first time since 2009, the Minnesota Twins will have three players in the All-Star Game. That comes after Friday’s announcement that Brandon Kintzler has been named as a replacement pitcher for Corey Kluber. This is great for Kintzler. He is a guy who never really stuck around in the majors until he was 28, and did not get a chance as a closer until part way through last season. So he must feel a great personal victory to receive this honor from so many others around baseball.

For a guy who has been the best pitcher in one of the worst bullpens, it is nice that he is getting noticed. This shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, he leads the American League in saves (as of the conclusion of the Twins’ game on Friday) with 24. He also boasts a 2.29 ERA, and a WHIP just over one, which means he has kept things in control throughout those saves. In spite of these numbers, he is not a flashy closer with 100 MPH velocity like so many teams have. This is likely the reason he was not named an All-Star to start with.

For that reason, his selection to the game almost feels like more of a boost to the Twins than a boost to Kintzler. Ten years from now it obviously will matter more to Kintzler as a player than it will to the Twins as a franchise, but with the ups and downs the Twins have faced, and the lack of respect they have gotten from ESPN and company, this feels like a validation of the season they have had. Kintzler does not have to be a flashy player to be considered an All-Star, because he has been a key component of a good team.

At 32, Kintzler is old for a first-time All-Star, but who doesn’t love an old guy on their baseball team? That is exactly why the Twins signed Bartolo Colón to a minor league contract on Friday. Well, not the exact reason. The need for pitching depth and a pitcher who can throw a lot of innings played a part of it. We have no way of knowing if Colón will ever make the major league roster, or if he will be any good when he does, but it is worth a shot.

Colón recently turned 44, and has now played in parts of 20 major league seasons. His 8.14 ERA in 63 innings was enough to get him cut by the Atlanta Braves, which is why the Twins had the chance to sign him, so we probably should not get our hopes up for him joining the team. But it is still a sign that the Twins’ front office is looking to buy as the season goes on. And this is not a bad move to make. It is a low-risk effort as nothing was lost in obtaining him, and his experience –he’ll be the first Cy Young winner on the Twins roster since Johan Santana left– will hopefully rub off on some of the younger pitchers in the Twins’ system.

None of this news really changed the Twins for the better. Instead, they showed that this team has played well so far this year, and is ready to keep doing so.