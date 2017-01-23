- Big Ten Bracketology 1/24/17: Tournament Resumes And Unofficial Projections
- Brady, Patriots, Shred Steelers
- Falcons Dominate Packers, Advance To Super Bowl LI
- Injury Report For The NFC Championship Game
- Falcons And Packers NFC Championship Preview
- Revealed: Jeff Bagwell And His Use Of Performance Enhancing Talent
- ACC’s 2017 NCAA Tournament Resumes
- Killer B’s Swarm Hall: Astros’ Jeff Bagwell Joins Biggio In HOF
- In Depth Look Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Options In 2017
- 5 Reasons Maryland Could Win The Big Ten This Year
Breaking Down Big Ten Quarterback Recruits
-
- Updated: January 23, 2017
There’s no question the Big Ten must upgrade their talent at the quarterback position. But will the 2017 Big Ten quarterback recruits create the buzz the conference needs? It may take two years to see the fruits of their labor. However, some of these quarterbacks may see time as true freshmen.
The Big Ten played spectacular football throughout the 2016 season. Due to a dominant defensive performance, the conference earned four top 10 teams in the final AP Top 25 Poll. However, there was one thing missing from making the league exceptional. Dynamic playmakers from the quarterback position were few and far between.
The lack of quarterback depth was underwhelming last season. The incoming class has an opportunity to progress into one of the best. Yet, chances are some of the Big Ten quarterback recruits will flame out and transfer to different schools.
Overall, there are five 4-star and nine 3-star quarterbacks coming into the Big Ten. Out of the 15 quarterback prospects, only four players are a dual-threat. Meaning, the Big Ten is putting their money on 10 pro-style quarterbacks. Currently, there is one unrated quarterback on the list.
The leader of the group is Tate Martell. By all accounts, Martell has always been a special player. Therefore his decision to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes is not surprising. Originally, Martell committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but had a change of heart last year.
Despite being the hottest quarterback recruit in the Big Ten, Martell may have the toughest time seeing the field. First of all, the Buckeyes return J.T. Barrett. He won 2016 Big Ten quarterback of the year. Furthermore, the Buckeyes have a talented pool of signal callers on the roster.
The Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions also have their quarterback position solidified. Wilton Speight and Trace McSorley had strong seasons for their respective teams. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the top three quarterback recruits redshirt next season.
However, the next three quarterbacks could see playing time if everything breaks a certain way. The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter the 2017 season with six pass attempts on the roster. They also have a pair of highly touted signal callers vying for the No. 1 spot. Will Tristan Gebbia get a chance to win the starting job? He’s likely to use next season as a redshirt year.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins seem to be the prime spot for a true freshman quarterback to succeed next season. The Terrapins have two sophomore quarterbacks that received playing time last season. Tyrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager played sparingly for the Terrapins. Therefore, if Kasim Hill is ready to take the reigns, he should be the Terrapins’ quarterback for a long time.
The most intriguing of the 2017 Big Ten quarterback recruits is Jack Coan for the Wisconsin Badgers. Although the Badgers have sophomore Alex Hornibrook on the roster, Coan has the ability to challenge for snaps. According to Nelson Raisbeck of Badger of Honor, Coan will vie for the backup quarterback role immediately.
Big Ten Quarterback Recruit Rankings
- Tate Martell: 4-star 5-10.5 No. 57 nationally No. 2 Dual threat- Ohio State
- Dylan McCaffrey: 4-star 6-5 No. 123 nationally No. 5 PRO QB- Michigan
- Sean Clifford: 4-star 6-2 No. 190 nationally No. 8 PRO QB- Penn State
- Tristan Gebbia: 4-star 6-3 201 nationally No. 9 PRO QB- Nebraska
- Kasim Hill: 4-star 6-3 237 nationally No. 10 PRO QB- Maryland
- Jack Coan: 3-star 6-3 466 nationally No. 21 PRO QB- Wisconsin
- Peyton Mansell: 3-star 6-2 655 nationally No. 15 Dual Threat- Iowa
- Nick Sipe: 3-star 6-4 675 nationally No. 25 PRO QB- Purdue
- Johnathan Lewis: 3-star 6-3 703 nationally No. 16 Dual Threat- Rutgers
Big Ten Quarterback recruits without a Ranking
Griffin Alstott: 3-star 6-2 No. 35 Dual Threat- Purdue
Andrew Marty: 3-star 6-3.5 No. 59 PRO QB- Northwestern
Dwayne Lawson: 3-star 6-6 JUCO NO. 5 PRO QB- Illinois
Cameron Thomas: 3-star 6-3 No. 47 PRO QB- Illinois
Tanner Morgan: 3-star 6-1 No. 43 PRO QB- Minnesota
Tommy Herion: 6-1 PRO QB- Minnesota
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Breaking Down Big Ten Quarterback Recruits - January 23, 2017
- Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Big Ten East Dominates - January 22, 2017
- Have The Ohio State Buckeyes Underachieved Under Urban Meyer? - January 19, 2017