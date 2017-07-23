Brian Dozier Loves The Second Half

It seems like long ago now, but you may recall that this past offseason, Brian Dozier was nearly traded. Almost daily, local and national media outlets were reporting that Brian Dozier going to the Dodgers was inevitable. It was just a matter of which young pitcher the Twins wanted from Los Angeles.

Well, Monday night the Twins will start a three-game series against the Dodgers, who have shown they do not need Dozier, as they currently have the best record in the major leagues, and recently had an 11-game winning streak. The Dodgers may not need Dozier to score runs, but this week they are going to wish they had him, simply so they would not have to face him.

In my midseason report, I wrote about how Dozier is going to be a key to the team’s success in the second half. Last year, with 28 home runs, a .291 average, and 11 steals, Dozier was far and away the brightest bright spot on the team after the All-Star Break. With a much better team supporting Dozier, he could have gotten a team close to the playoffs with those numbers. Of course, he had the league’s worst team working with him, so he could not. This year, with the Twins playing much better baseball, anything close to a repeat of Dozier’s 2016 home stretch can help them make the postseason.

Now having played nine games in the second half, Dozier is hitting .351 with three home runs, seven walks (one intentional), and eight runs scored. In other words, he is hitting really well. As the team’s leadoff hitter, Dozier is responsible for getting on base as much as he can so guys like Joe Mauer, Miguel Sanó, Max Kepler, and Eddie Rosario can drive him in. His eight runs scored show he is doing a great job of that. Also, with his history of power hitting, he still needs to provide some pop, and three home runs in nine games is plenty.

But looking beyond the surface stats, Dozier is doing some other great work. Over the course of this season, opposing teams have started to put on defensive shifts during the second baseman’s at-bats. Generally, the shift has the third baseman and short stop playing at about their usual position with the second baseman standing just to the first base side of second. It’s a strong pull shift, and it is not surprising given that Dozier has hit the ball to opposite field (right field in his case) in only one-sixth of his non-strikeout at-bats. But already in the second half, Dozier has started to use the whole field. In Dozier’s first at-bat on Sunday, he hit a line drive straight through the gap on the right side of the infield and earned himself a double. He did not come around to score, but if he can produce more hits like that, the Twins will certainly benefit.

In addition to using the whole field, Dozier has started to draw more walks. Throughout his whole career, Dozier has maintained a walk percentage of about 10%, or a walk every 10 plate appearances. In the small sample size of 2017’s second half, he has that number closer to 15%. It’s a small change and it may not last, but it can still carry a big impact. Spread out that extra walk every 20 plate appearances that that 5% increase means, and Dozier is on base and ready to be knocked in by Sanó 16 more times. Sixteen runs can mean a lot in a pennant race. And that’s not to mention that a Dozier who has a better eye at the plate is also a Dozier who is going to see more pitches over the plate, which will likely lead to him getting more home runs.

So far in the second half of the season, the Twins are 4-5. This has mostly been due to poor pitching. If the guys on the mound can figure out a way to improve, Dozier, and everyone behind him in the lineup, are ready to give them some run support.