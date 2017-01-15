Brock Osweiler Imitates Brian Hoyer Against The Patriots

The Houston Texans came into Saturday night’s Divisional Round matchup against the Patriots looking to play spoiler behind a very good defense. Houston has been notoriously bad against the Patriots in the past few seasons, giving up 54 combined points in the past two matchups alone. This Saturday night’s slugfest featured sacks, brawls, and some terrible quarterback play as New England ultimately cruised to a 34-16 victory.

Here are the takeaways from a partially competitive Texans loss.

AJ Bouye

Coming into Saturday, no corner was more impressive than AJ Bouye. He went from undrafted disappointment to the best member of a very good secondary. Of course, the biggest test for Bouye was a matchup against Tom Brady.

Luckily, Bouye was contacted by Aquib Talib in the days leading up to this Divisional Round matchup. Talib was quite familiar with the Patriots, having spent time on the team in 2014 and beating them twice as a member of the Broncos. He gave Bouye numerous notes about beating Brady, which should have come in quite handy. Unfortunately, this information didn’t help Bouye early, as he gave up a big sideline catch to Chris Hogan and was dinged for a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Both plays led to a Patriots touchdown and an early 7-0 deficit.

Luckily, the second quarter was much better for Bouye as he intercepted Brady on a tipped pass. His heads up play set the Texans up inside the Patriots’ 30-yard line with an opportunity to score some critical points. Bouye actually came within a breath of a second interception to start the third quarter as he perfectly jumped the route, but he couldn’t corral the pass. During a strong night, Bouye finished with five tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Of course, Bouye’s solid play was the exact opposite of Kareem Jackson who was dreadful against Julian Edelman. Jackson gave up a 48-yard completion to Edelman in the second quarter and allowed a 26-yarder in the third. This play was actually the first of two 26-yard completions to Edelman with Jackson in coverage. Houston’s secondary is very good, but Jackson couldn’t stop any of the Patriots receivers. He also couldn’t tackle as he missed an easy play against Dion Lewis, who ended up inside the Houston five-yard line. Lewis scored his third touchdown of the game on the very next play and put the game out of reach.

Brock Osweiler

It’s impossible to discuss a Texans game without bringing up Brock Osweiler. The big quarterback has been middling to terrible all season, despite positive talk from his coaches. Osweiler came into Saturday night’s game 1-1 against the Patriots with a chance to make a name for himself, but things didn’t go particularly well as he was sacked twice in the opening quarter and didn’t improve with more snaps.

Sure, Osweiler was decent enough early as he made a couple solid throws to DeAndre Hopkins, but he also badly missed a wide open Will Fuller on a slant route. Given the receiver’s speed, the play could have gone quite some distance. Instead, the Texans settled in for a second down.

Like usual, Osweiler was completely inconsistent at first and worse as the game went on. He led a field goal drive after a Patriots personal foul penalty but missed on multiple throws. Osweiler hit CJ Fiedorowicz on a big touchdown pass to make the score 14-13 but missed a wide open Lamar Miller on the ensuing drive. The night was a constant rotation of good/bad with most plays ending badly for Osweiler.

As luck would have it, the only good throws by Osweiler were dropped by his receivers. Fiedorowicz mistimed his jump and dropped an easy touchdown in the first quarter, and Will Fuller dropped a 45-yard bomb on third down that would have been a beautiful touchdown. Instead, the Texans punted.

Last January, the Texans lost in the Wild Card round after Brian Hoyer went 15-34 for 136 yards and four interceptions. Bob McNair demanded a franchise quarterback. He was rewarded with Osweiler, who went 23-40 for 198 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. I guess he was an improvement over Hoyer because the Texans scored points…

Special Teams

The Texans have one of the worst special teams in the NFL. The unit constantly gave up big plays all year long and was noticeably bad against the Patriots. The unit surrendered two kickoff return fumbles in week three which led to touchdowns and gave up a 98-yard kick return touchdown during the Divisional Round.

The unit did improve slightly after a ferocious chewing out by Jadeveon Clowney, forcing a Dion Lewis fumble and mostly holding the returners in check. Despite the improvement as the game went on, the Texans will still probably fire special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.

Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney

Whitney Mercilus has been on fire this postseason. He sacked Connor Cook twice in the Wild Card round, and sacked Brady once during Saturday’s lost. He almost notched another half sack, but the NFL’s stats department gave Brian Cushing full credit for a second quarter takedown. Mercilus was also integral to a defensive stand that kept the Patriots out of the end zone to end the first half. He broke through the offensive line and forced LeGarrette Blount to bounce outside where he was met by Clowney and multiple other defenders.

And speaking of Clowney….

The former first overall draft pick had another solid night as he disrupted multiple plays and essentially chewed out the defense until it responded with better play. More importantly, however, was that he leveled Brady twice in the first half on some very legal hard hits. One came right after a thrown pass and another as Brady scrambled for the end zone. Both times he came up sore and looked like he didn’t want to play anymore. Clowney got in a few more hits during the game, but was eventually penalized for roughing the passer.

The Texans defense played much better than expected, intercepting Brady twice and keeping him under 300 passing yards. However, the Brocksplosion kept forcing the defense back out onto the field with little to no rest. It’s impossible to keep the Patriots in check with a gassed defense, especially as the pass rush disappears.

Nick Novak Has Been Money

Sometimes, it’s impossible to move the ball and score points, especially when your quarterback misses some easy throws. The only option in these situations is to trust Nick Novak, who is money from medium distances. Novak was the most reliable weapon on Saturday, outside of Dion Lewis, as he nailed three field goals (33, 27, and 46 yards) to keep Houston within striking distance. He also kicked all three field goals with a messed up back. Novak could barely walk, but he still managed to score more points than his offense. This performance capped another strong year for the veteran who went 35-41 during the regular season.

The disappointed Texans will now head home to start yet another offseason of quarterback questions. However, Bill O’Brien’s future doesn’t seem to be in question anymore after Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, and the Texans Brass all stated that the third-year coach wouldn’t be going anywhere. What a change one week makes.