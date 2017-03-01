Bruins Add Drew Stafford At Trade Deadline

It looked as though it would be a quiet trade deadline for the Boston Bruins this year, but before the day could wrap, a quick deal for Drew Stafford of the Winnipeg Jets would manifest.

In contrast to their moves made a year ago, the Bruins are taking the conservative route. While things have looked good under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, this team very much remains an enigma in the Eastern Conference. They’ve leaped back into the playoff picture, currently 3rd in the Atlantic with 72 points. Toronto, which currently represents a surprise second Wild Card, trails by just 3 points. The Bruins have blown consecutive playoff berths, losing an identical nine of their last 14 to end their previous two campaigns. The organization is clearly electing to proceed with caution this time around.

An exact 366 days ago, the Bruins took the slightly more aggressive route, landing Lee Stempniak and John-Michael Liles for four picks (including a second-rounder this year) as well as prospect Anthony Camara.

Hesitant to go all in on this team, the move for Stafford comes with little pain at checkout. Not to mention, he could be a massive upgrade over the likes of Jimmy Hayes.

Boston will fork over a conditional 2018 6th-round pick and nothing more. He’ll make $966,680 for the season’s remaining 11 games.

Stafford won’t be some offensive savior for this roster, and most will argue the team could have gone for a defender if anything were to happen, but the right-handed shooter could certainly be a big upgrade to the third line if this organization can wake up and smell the roses everybody has whiffed for a long time via Jimmy Hayes.

In 48 games this season, Hayes has scored a paltry two goals while adding just three assists. Meanwhile, Stafford has two goals in his previous 14 outings, totaling four goals and nine assists on the season.

Cassidy has had little regard in his tinkering with the Bruins’ preexisting lines, but any way you skew it, Stafford should be an upgrade wherever he would have previously slotted Hayes.

The big question will be how quickly this team wants to get Stafford ready to don a B’s sweater. While Hayes is far from a contributor, he’s also not a liability, other than being dead space on the right side of the ice. The Bruins are 7-1 since Cassidy has taken over. Time is ticking and it seems unlikely Stafford’s acquisition will have been for nothing, so you have to imagine they’d like to waste as little time possible if Stafford can indeed be a scoring upgrade over Hayes. A change in the third line will hardly spark a reversal of the offensive spark Boston’s top performers have seen over the last month, so it can only add to the momentum.

While growing concern seemed snuffed out weeks ago, the team’s reemergence in the playoff race had raised nerves again about Brandon Carlo’s future. Looking like they’d make a blockbuster move to bring in a scorer, Carlo was all the talk of the market prior to Claude Julien’s firing and shift in organizational thinking. Only additions were to be had today.

Last year the Bruins sat 5th in the Atlantic before making a dash up the standings following the deadline. We all know how that concluded. Time will tell if this is just the Bruins’ latest teaser, or if they can sneak a few more surprises out of themselves.