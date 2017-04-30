Buffalo Bills Fire GM Doug Whaley

The bizarre Doug Whaley era is officially over in Buffalo.

Rumors of a potential firing had been circulating around the NFL for months, especially during the week 17 EJ Manuel game, but the move became official Sunday morning as Buffalo informed Whaley of his release. Bills owner Terry Pegula released a statement on Twitter thanking Whaley for his work and commitment to the team but said that the team would be going in a different direction.

Statement from Bills Owner Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/k6WwmuyM3L — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 30, 2017

This timing of the firing seemed odd at first considering that the Bills went through the entire draft process and Whaley theoretically made some of the trades and picks. Although the Nate Peterman pick did seem at odds with Whaley drafting Cardale Jones last year.

Interestingly enough, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that new head coach Sean McDermott was the sole voice running the show over the weekend. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News later provided even more clarification when he reported that the entire scouting staff would be fired.

Having a bare war room devoid of a general manager and scouts would have derailed both the ESPN and NFL Network broadcasts throughout draft weekend. Keeping the appearance of unification was ultimately a better decision for the franchise.

Now that McDermott is running the show in Buffalo, his input will be heavily weighed during the search for a new general manager. Multiple reporters are tagging Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane as a possible replacement. He’s familiar with McDermott after time spent together in Carolina and would be comfortable with the balance of power.

This is an entirely new world in Buffalo.