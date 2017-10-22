Buffalo Bills, The Team Of Brotherly Love!

“We have a real team. Everyone came together and rallied. They picked me up after the fumble and I’m happy we got the win,” said RB LeSean McCoy speaking to reporters after the Buffalo Bills’ 30-27 win over the Buccaneers Sunday.

Ladies and gentlemen, there it is! That’s the mantra of the 2017-18 Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an action-packed, roller coaster of a game to improve to 4-2 and re-take the lead in the AFC East.

Have you ever played on a team where your best player makes a bad play at a critical moment, or just had a bad game overall? Ever say this when it happens; “Well, we’re screwed.” McCoy had an excellent game with 122 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs, but it was nearly wiped away when he lost a fumble late in the 4th quarter. Turns out this is not a one-person team.

Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love. For coach Sean McDermott and RB LeSean McCoy, that city holds a special place in their hearts. It is where both of them started their NFL careers. I think it is safe to say that both of these men have brought the Brotherly Love to the Bills organization. With Brotherly Love, you celebrate each other’s victories and pick each other up in defeat. You come together as one and work towards being better each and every day, every practice, every game, every play.

This season’s success hasn’t rested solely on the shoulders of one player. According to McCoy, this is a real team. Buffalo is 4-2 because of all 53 players on the roster, all 26 coaches, the practice squad, medical staff, general manager, front office, and ownership.

Today’s game showed how apparent this is. Nearly every Bills player made a costly mistake today, but moved on and made up for it. QB Tyrod Taylor made a head-scratcher completion right before halftime that resulted in the clock running out before a short field goal could be attempted. He made up for it in the 2nd half by extending a couple key plays with his feet. He even led the team 75 yards on three plays in 46 seconds to tie the game after the Bucs scored a potential game-winning TD. CB Tre-Davious White gave up the late go-ahead TD to Mike Evans. A minute later he recovered the fumble that led to the game-winning field goal.

Taylor: “It wasn’t a picture-perfect game but we battled and stuck together to get the win”

This year’s team doesn’t seem to get phased when the odds are stacked against them. They remain focused and give everything they have till the final whistle. Win or lose they never stop working hard. It is a trait the city of Buffalo has carried for most of its existence. Coach McDermott summed it up nicely after the game:

“There’s a lot of heart on this football team. This win personifies the city of Buffalo. Blue collar and passionate.”