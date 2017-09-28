Buffalo Sabres To Watch 2017-18

With the summer of 2017 officially over, the Buffalo Sabres now have to make the adjustments to the coaching staff and on the ice. Here are some players to look out for in the upcoming 2017-18 season:

Victor Antipin

The 24-year-old Russian defenseman was sought after by National Hockey League teams when he was playing in the Kontinential Hockey League. He eventually chose the Buffalo Sabres after being guaranteed an NHL roster spot. It will be interesting to see how his game will translate to the NHL. However, Antipin is used to playing on the larger ice surface that the KHL offers.

Macro Scandella

Acquired by the Sabres over the summer, the 27-year-old defenseman from Montreal had hip surgery in early May. Scandella has had limited playing time this pre-season. It is unknown if he will have any lingering effects due to his injury. The Sabres believe he will be ready for opening night on October 5 versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Kyle Okposo

With Okposo’s season cut short due to a negative reaction to his sleep medication, he finally returned to the ice this summer. Like Scandella, we will have to see if there are any lingering effects subside and if he can help the Sabres make a playoff push this year. Also, will he be the same Okposo that the Sabres need him to be?

Jason Pominville

Now beginning his second stint with the Sabres, fans wonder if they will get the Pominville of old. That may be unrealistic. However, Pominville should be able to help offensively, even if he can not match his prime. No matter what Pominville the Sabres get, he represents the Sabres of old. And there’s nothing wrong with getting a little nostalgic.

Ryan O’Reilly

With Brian Gionta seemingly gone, O’Reilly steps in as the de facto leader of the Sabres. While he was already a leader before Gionta left, he will now be front and center. There could be some challenges leading such a yound team of talented players. The Sabres have not named a captain yet and no deadline is available at this time. The team is using the wait-and-see approach, I suspect.

With so much turnover in the offseason –new coaches, new general manager, new faces coming in players departing– transitioning will take time. It will not happen over the course of six preseason games, and it certainly won’t happen overnight. However, the new-look Buffalo Sabres seem to be up for the challenge.