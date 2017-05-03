Buffalo Bills Signs Charles James, Shareece Wright

The Buffalo Bills have signed another corner for Training Camp competition.

Shortly after drafting Tre’Davious White last Thursday, the Bills have brought in some more bodies in an attempt to replace the departed Stephon Gilmore. Buffalo started on Monday by signing veteran corner Shareece Wright and continued by signing Charles James on Tuesday. The duo join a secondary group that already includes incumbent starter Ronald Darby, Leonard Johnson, Kevon Seymour, and Marcus Cromartie.

Of the two corners, Wright will be the main competitor for the starting spot. The former Raven, Charger, and 49er has seven years of starting experience under his belt and has been part of some solid defensive groups. Wright’s best season as a pro came in 2014 with the Chargers when he started 14 games, tallied 60 total tackles and nine passes defensed.

An undrafted free agent signee with the Giants, James has spent time with both the Texans and Colts, where he contributed both on special teams and in certain coverages. James was first brought to the national spotlight when he became the main focus of Houston’s time on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Despite his solid tackling, James will mostly stick to kick coverage. He has far less starting experience than Wright and is a little undersized to cover the bigger receivers in the league.

Given that the Bills have a logjam of players in the secondary, the battle for roster spots will be fascinating to watch during Training Camp and the Preseason.