Exciting news out of the Chicago Blackhawks camp, as it looks as though rookie Alex DeBrincat — who made a splash during training camp and his years in the juniors for the Erie Otters — has made the opening night roster.

He, along with fellow rookie John Hayden, reportedly survived the final round of cuts and will suit up for the Blackhawks on Thursday night’s opener against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The training camp hasn’t been perfect for the 19-year-old, but he’s certainly shown what he can provide an NHL team. With his wonderful sniping ability as well as his deft skating ability, he’ll be an asset for a Chicago squad that is in desperate need of a shakeup after being swept in the first-round of last season’s playoffs by the fellow Central Division rival Nashville Predators.

DeBrincat’s speed and prowess around the net will surely make him a valuable piece to the Hawks, especially with offensive powerhouse Marian Hossa likely heading to the Long Term Injured Reserve list because of his skin condition.

Junior Accomplishments

Let’s take a quick look back at DeBrincat’s junior stats, which clearly show why he’ll be the first Hawk since Patrick Kane to transition directly from juniors to the opening day roster.

2014-15 (Erie) – 68 games, 51 goals, 53 assists, 104 points

2015-16 (Erie) – 60 games, 51 goals, 50 assists, 101 points

2016-17 (Erie) – 63 games, 65 goals, 62 assists, 127 points

Looking at his playoffs stats, he finished his junior career with 30 goals and 43 assists in 55 games.

Let’s face it, no one was expecting this kid to have an extensive career in the minors but it’s still a fantastic accomplishment for him to make the opening night roster.

Here’s hoping he has a long, successful career in Chicago and can provide a necessary spark to this offense. We’ll start finding out how he affects this team on Thursday night.