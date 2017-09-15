Can Aaron Judge Break The Rookie Home Run Record?

Back in 1987, a rookie by the name of Mark McGwire hit 49 home runs for the Oakland Athletics. That set the rookie home run record in a season. For 30 years, that record has been safe from any power hitting rookie. The closest someone has come to the record since 1987 was Albert Pujols, who slugged 37 home runs back in 2001. More recently, Jose Abreu smacked 36 home runs in his rookie season back in 2014. This season, Aaron Judge is the second rookie in MLB history to hit more than 40 home runs in a season. With 16 games left in the season, is it possible that Judge can break McGwire’s rookie home run record?

After hitting two home runs against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, Aaron Judge has 43 home runs this season. He needs six more to tie the record and seven to break it. If he were to break the record, that would give him at least 50 in 2017. Despite the home run rate being at an all-time high this year, there is only one other player who would be with Judge in the 50 home run club. That player, Giancarlo Stanton, is already on his path to chasing 60 home runs. Even with balls flying out of the ballparks at a record pace, these accomplishments are still something to marvel at right now. While there might be more players hitting 20-30 home runs, there is a limited amount of players who will even hit 40.

Aaron Judge Breaking the Slump

Since the All-Star break, Aaron Judge has looked more like his 2016 self rather than how he looked during the first half of this season. In the second half, Judge is batting .197/.359/.430 with 13 home runs and 84 strikeouts. Judge was even dropped from the middle of the order to help him figure it out at the plate. However, over the past 10 games, Judge is starting to feel it a bit more. Since September 3, Judge is batting .294/.457/.853 with 6 home runs and 13 RBIs. While it is only 46 plate appearances, it can hopefully mean that Judge is starting to get back into first half form.

In those 10 games, the Yankees are 7-3, outscoring their opponents 74 to 42. A solid hitting Judge spells a better offense for the Bronx Bombers. Having both Judge and Gary Sanchez hitting well can create a scary lineup in the postseason.

Or Are People Making Too Much Of One Game?

While the last 10 games show an improvement in Aaron Judge, it is skewed majorly by one game. Against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge went 3-4 with 2 home runs, 3 runs, and 6 RBIs. If that game is taken way, Judge is batting .233/.429/.667 over the other nine games in that 10 game stretch. One multi-home run game is a great thing to see Judge do. However, if it skews a 10-game stretch that much, then has he really broke out of the slump?

The other thing to consider about his last game is the fact that it came against the Baltimore Orioles. Why is that important? Simply put, Judge crushes the Orioles. Judge has performed the best against the Orioles this season. In 72 plate appearances, Judge is batting .472/.611/1.170 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. All of those numbers are his best against one team this season. Baltimore has the fourth highest team ERA in the MLB this season. A single good game against a bad pitching team who Judge already hits well may be an abnormality more than a change in the trend.

Rookie Home Run Record On The Horizon

Whether Judge has broken out of his slump or not is one topic, but his chase of the rookie home run record is one that is not directly related. Despite his sub-.200 average in the second half of the season, Judge has still hit 13 home runs. For a man as big and powerful as Judge, it is not absurd to believe that he will hit 7 home runs over the last 16 games. Judge has hit six over his past 10 games, so it certainly can be done.

Breaking It Down Further

Looking at the schedule, it is unrealistic to believe that Aaron Judge will be starting in every one of those games. Starting from September 22, the Yankees will finish out the season by playing in 10 straight games. Given this information (plus Joe Girardi’s love for platooning outfielders a bit), it is a realistic expectation that Judge will start in 13-14 of the final 16 games. In those games, Judge will most likely average 4 plate appearances per game. Factoring in that Judge will probably walk at least once per game as well, that leaves about 40 at-bats for Judge to hit 7 home runs.

At a macro level, Judge is hitting home runs in about 9% of his at-bats. If that kept pace, then Judge would only hit 3-4 more home runs this year. Of course, home runs usually come in surges, especially for Judge. So far in September, Judge is hitting home runs 14% of the time. If he were to keep up that pace, he would tie the record.

Will Judge Break the Record?

After going over the math, I will ignore it completely to make this prediction. Yes, baseball is a game of statistics and probability. However, there are times where the statistical probabilities are proven incorrect. Sometimes, gut instincts do work out better than what the statistics would say (look at my article covering the shift).

Even though it seems improbable that Judge will break the rookie home run record, I believe that Judge will hit home run 50 on the last day of the season. With three more games against the Orioles, Judge could surge to 46 by the end of the weekend. Leaving only four more to hit in 13 games, I think that Aaron Judge could become the new rookie home run king.

How Does That Affect His MVP Chances?

If Aaron Judge does eclipse the 50 home run mark, it makes his AL MVP case very strong. Even now, it is hard to deny that Judge is not a top three candidate. His batting average might not be MVP worthy, but he leads the AL in runs scored, walks, and home runs. Also, Judge will most likely drive in 100 runs. Although I am not a fan of WAR, he ranks fourth in that stat according to FanGraphs.

Now, before you grab your pitchforks and claim I am a Yankee writer spewing hoopla for a Yankee, my vote would go to Jose Altuve for AL MVP. However, it is hard to deny that Judge deserves first place MVP votes, especially if he ends up with 50 home runs and 100+ RBIs. Plus, he has a higher OBP and OPS than Altuve does with Altuve batting 75 points higher than Judge. Perhaps he can even improve his batting average to a respectable .285. When Mike Trout won his first MVP, his batting average was his career low (.287).

Of course, while I see Altuve as the best candidate to the AL MVP right now, Mike Trout is always there lurking and one of the two strong starting pitchers (Stetson alum Corey Kluber and Chris Sale) could sneak their way in their too. The MLB rookie home run record could bolster an already strong case for Aaron Judge. One thing is for sure though, Judge will be AL Rookie of the Year.