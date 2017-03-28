Can-Am Series: Game 1 #7 USA vs #3 Canada

The USA Women’s Eagles take on Canada tonight in game one of the two-match Can-Am Series live on USA Rugby’s Facebook page. The winner of the series will be decided by aggregate score Saturday, April 1 on The Rugby Channel. This Test series will count toward World Rugby rankings but more importantly, for the Eagles, these two matches are tune-ups for the Rugby World Cup kicking off August 9.

For the Eagles tonight, prop Tiffany Faaee will captain a side that must get a solid performance from the forwards on attack and defense. Before the U.S. can expect to attack out wide against a powerful Canadian squad they will need to win the hard battle in the scrum and with centerfield defense and that all starts with Faaee and her fellow forwards.

When the ball does go wide it will be up to the speed of wingers Naya Tapper and Kristen Thomas with support inside from vice-captain Sylvia Braaten and ice hockey convert Alev Kelter. The ball will need to get to them quickly and scrum half Joanne Fa’avesi has the skill to move the ball out quickly and at pace.

The Canadians will present a skilled attack and a defense that does not give much ground. Look for the Eagles to fall short in a close game one with opportunistic turnovers and constant pressure. Their best shot at an upset, however, will come if they can avoid mistakes and penalties.

Prediction: USA- 15 Canada- 23

USA Women’s Eagles: First XV

1. Tiffany Faaee (C)

2. Joanna Kitlinski

3. Catherine Benson

4. Stacey Bridges

5. Alycia Washington

6. Christiane Pheil

7. Nicole Strasko

8. Jordan Gray

9. Joanne Fa’avesi

10. Megan Foster

11. Naya Tapper

12. Sylvia Braaten (VC)

13. Alev Kelter

14. Kristen Thomas

15. Jess Wooden

USA Women’s Eagles: Reserves

16. Phaidra Knight

17. Naima Reddick

18. Jamila Reinhardt

19. Molly Kinsella

20. Sara Parsons

21. Annakaren Pedraza

22. Kayla Canett

23. Nicole Heavirland

Canada: First XV

1. Carolyn McEwen

2. Laura Russell

3. DaLeaka Menin

4. Kayla Mack

5. Latoya Blackwood

6. Jacey Grusnick

7. Karen Paquin

8. Kelly Russell

9. Chelsea Guthrie

10. Emily Belchos

11. Frederique Rajotte

12. Andrew Burk

13. Amanda Thornborough

14. Magali Harvey

15. Julianne Zussman

Canada: Reserves

16. Jane Kirby

17. Brittany Kassil

18. Olivia DeMerchant

19. Tyson Beukeboom

20. Cindy Nelles

21. Brianna Miller

22. Brittany Waters

23. Elissa Alarie