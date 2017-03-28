- Predictions For The 2017 Yankees At The Tail-End Of Spring Training
Can-Am Series: Game 1 #7 USA vs #3 Canada
-
- Updated: March 28, 2017
The USA Women’s Eagles take on Canada tonight in game one of the two-match Can-Am Series live on USA Rugby’s Facebook page. The winner of the series will be decided by aggregate score Saturday, April 1 on The Rugby Channel. This Test series will count toward World Rugby rankings but more importantly, for the Eagles, these two matches are tune-ups for the Rugby World Cup kicking off August 9.
For the Eagles tonight, prop Tiffany Faaee will captain a side that must get a solid performance from the forwards on attack and defense. Before the U.S. can expect to attack out wide against a powerful Canadian squad they will need to win the hard battle in the scrum and with centerfield defense and that all starts with Faaee and her fellow forwards.
When the ball does go wide it will be up to the speed of wingers Naya Tapper and Kristen Thomas with support inside from vice-captain Sylvia Braaten and ice hockey convert Alev Kelter. The ball will need to get to them quickly and scrum half Joanne Fa’avesi has the skill to move the ball out quickly and at pace.
The Canadians will present a skilled attack and a defense that does not give much ground. Look for the Eagles to fall short in a close game one with opportunistic turnovers and constant pressure. Their best shot at an upset, however, will come if they can avoid mistakes and penalties.
Prediction: USA- 15 Canada- 23
USA Women’s Eagles: First XV
1. Tiffany Faaee (C)
2. Joanna Kitlinski
3. Catherine Benson
4. Stacey Bridges
5. Alycia Washington
6. Christiane Pheil
7. Nicole Strasko
8. Jordan Gray
9. Joanne Fa’avesi
10. Megan Foster
11. Naya Tapper
12. Sylvia Braaten (VC)
13. Alev Kelter
14. Kristen Thomas
15. Jess Wooden
USA Women’s Eagles: Reserves
16. Phaidra Knight
17. Naima Reddick
18. Jamila Reinhardt
19. Molly Kinsella
20. Sara Parsons
21. Annakaren Pedraza
22. Kayla Canett
23. Nicole Heavirland
Canada: First XV
1. Carolyn McEwen
2. Laura Russell
3. DaLeaka Menin
4. Kayla Mack
5. Latoya Blackwood
6. Jacey Grusnick
7. Karen Paquin
8. Kelly Russell
9. Chelsea Guthrie
10. Emily Belchos
11. Frederique Rajotte
12. Andrew Burk
13. Amanda Thornborough
14. Magali Harvey
15. Julianne Zussman
Canada: Reserves
16. Jane Kirby
17. Brittany Kassil
18. Olivia DeMerchant
19. Tyson Beukeboom
20. Cindy Nelles
21. Brianna Miller
22. Brittany Waters
23. Elissa Alarie
