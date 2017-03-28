Can-Am Series: Game 1 Canada Dominates USA 39-5; Canucks Power Overmatches Eagles Speed

One thing is clear, Canada isn’t the 3rd ranked rugby team in the world for nothing. In game one of the two-match Can-Am Series, the powerful Canadian side dominated a USA squad built more for speed. For the #7 Eagles to have mounted any challenge against the #3 ranked team in the world they needed to compete at the forward positions and could not hold back a crushing Canuck scrum.

Defense was a key factor for the Eagles as they maintained a strong steady line in the first half trailing 10-5 at the break but the second half was dominated by Eagle penalties, handling errors, and a lack of fitness; the US simply looked outclassed.

There are bright spots, however, that point to a better showing on April 1. Alev Kelter was outstanding at center on defense and attack, scoring the Eagles’ only try and delivering some vicious hits. Wingers Kristen Thomas and Naya Tapper had a good first step but their offload skills will need to improve. The defense was quick, tenacious, and hard-hitting; the Eagles stymied the Canadians for 50 minutes but must finish. The brightest spot came as #21 Annakaren Pedraza made her Test debut off the bench at scrum half; her passes, whip quick and bullet hard, moved the offense quickly but accuracy was an issue. Her potential is phenomenal if she can harness her powerful passes.

The Canucks dominated the forward position and rolled over the US scrum on several occasions but the star of the show was reserve lock Tyson Beukeboom who sparked the second half scoring surge for Canada planting the seed three times for a hat trick.

On Saturday the Eagles will need to capitalize on their outside speed and minimize their mistakes if they want to upset the global rugby powerhouse; it’s going to be a tall order to outscore Canada by 34 points just to tie.

Over 1,400 viewers watched the match on USA Rugby’s Facebook Live stream, the April 1 conclusion to the Can-Am Series will be broadcast live on The Rugby Channel at 6 pm EST