Can Mitchell Trubisky Overtake Mike Glennon By Week 1?

Mitchell Trubisky shocked the football world, myself included, with his sterling performance in his preseason debut against the Denver Broncos. He went 18-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards. Meanwhile, starter Mike Glennon struggled mightily, going 2-8 with just 20 yards and a pick-six to Chris Harris. John Fox continues to deny any rumors of a quarterback controversy, and has held fast to his narrative of Glennon being the starting QB. That said, he had to be ecstatic with Trubisky’s first preseason game.

Trubisky showed all the tools that made him the first quarterback selected in the draft. His talent and potential were on display, and a stark contrast to Mike Glennon, who looked shaky in his limited action. The most impressive part of Trubisky’s debut was his timing and accuracy. He was throwing corner routes right on the money, and hitting his windows perfectly when the Broncos played zone. He looked like a veteran quarterback the way he was timing and locating his throws. Then factor in the mobility Trubisky displayed, using his feet to roll out and make throws downfield or escape defenders. Mike Glennon simply isn’t capable of making those plays.

Now, of course, there are qualifiers; Glennon faced arguably the best defense in football and got little help from his offensive line or wide receivers. Trubisky went up against second and third-string defenders. Fox’s logic on leaving Glennon as the starter is reasonable, at least for now. One preseason game isn’t enough to make a change, but it should definitely put Glennon on the hot seat. Although it’s hard to say whether Trubisky would have fared as well against a first-team defense, the talent he displayed was impressive at any level. It’s clear just from that one half of action that Trubisky has loads of potential. For Bears fans, it has to be a huge relief. Trubisky’s debut game was already better than anything Jared Goff has done in his NFL career. As long as the Bears coaching staff handles him properly, the sky is the limit for Trubisky.

Prior to the preseason opener, I was in the camp of sitting Trubisky for as long as possible to get him ready for the NFL. I simply didn’t realize he could be this good, this quickly, given his limited experience. Now, however, John Fox should start moving towards an open quarterback competition. If Trubisky again outplays Glennon Sunday against the Cardinals, the Bears need to start him Week 3 of the preseason. Week 3 is the last real preseason game, as none of the starters will play in Week 4. Only facing a first-string defense can the Bears truly determine if Trubisky is ready to start in the NFL.

Assuming John Fox gives Trubisky a fair opportunity to win the starting job, I think there is a great chance Trubisky starts Week 1. I’ve never seen a quarterback in a Bears uniform make the plays Trubisky proved he is capable of making. Needless to say, it will be very interesting to see how all of this plays out. The Trubisky hype is very real, and not just for Bears fans, but the entire NFL, will be watching.