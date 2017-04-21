Can Russell Westbrook Put it Together for Four Quarters?

Russell Westbrook has been the talk of the town the past few days for a historic performance. In Game 2, Westbrook had 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. An amazing performance, no doubt. However, in that game he went 3 for 17 in the 4th quarter and the Thunder ended up losing 115-111 to the Rockets, and are now down 2-0 in the series. For the game, he was 17 of 43. 43 SHOTS! Even for Westbrook this is crazy.

People around the league are split on Westbrook, like they have been all season. Some say he needs to do this, because the Thunder don’t have much else around him. Others say he still needs to pass more, and do a better job of getting his teammates involved. This will continue to get attention as the series goes on, and especially since he is battling another MVP favorite in James Harden. Lets look back at Games 1 and 2, to see what adjustments Westbrook and the Thunder can make.

Game 1

Houston waxed OKC in game 1 winning by 31 points 118-87. OKC played a good first half, and were within 5 at halftime. In the second half Houston outscored the Thunder by 26. Going into the game the Thunder tried to limit the Rockets three-point shooting. That led to too many points in the paint for the Rockets. James Harden repeatedly drove to lane repeatedly and either had a layup, or fed Clint Capela for an easy dunk. OKC tried to switch their bigs Steven Adams and Enes Kanter onto Harden and it was an absolute disaster.

The Rockets out rebounded the Thunder 56-41, and that was supposed to be a strength of the Thunder. Westbrook struggled mightily in game 1, finishing with 22 points on 6 of 23 shooting and 9 turnovers. Patrick Beverly played fantastic defense, and he was just never able to get going. No one else on the Thunder really helped, as the next highest scorer was Andre Roberson with 18, and the only other double digit scorer was Jeramy Grant with 10. Luckily, the Thunder made some nice adjustments for game 2.

Game 2

The Thunder jumped on the Rockets in game 2, outscoring them 35-26 in the first. I liked that they went to Taj Gibson in the post to take advantage of a weak defender in Ryan Anderson. They also got back to their strength, which is hitting the glass. For the game, they out rebounded the Rockets 48-37, and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Billy Donovan made some nice adjustments by playing Enes Kanter less, and bringing in Doug Mcdermott (Mcbuckets) for some shooting. He also had some questionable adjustments, by only playing Taj Gibson 21 minutes, and playing Kyle Singler 10 minutes. Singler did nothing, and I don’t think he should play in this series.

As for Westbrook, he was awesome. He attacked early, especially in transition. Westbrook did a good job of getting a full head of steam and then hitting his pull up jumpers. His aggressiveness was great, he took it to Beverley. When Trevor Ariza was on him, he took it to him. I love that he took 18 free throws. By the end of the third quarter OKC was up by three and Westbrook was 14 for 26 from the field. As I said earlier, in the 4th, things got bad. Westbrook took bad shots and forced it. Too often he would bring the ball up and without any action would jack up a contested three. No passing, no screens, no attacking the rim. Houston took advantage and outscored the Thunder by 7 in the 4th.

They had a huge 10-0 run field by their bench duo of Lou Williams and Eric Gordon. To me, Westbrook lost this game. He has to generate more movement and action from the offense. Westbrook is the point guard and he controls the offense. At least pass the ball and get it back, make the defense move. Give the others a chance, get them engaged. I know Westbrook has to shoot a lot, but there is a limit and a cost. Houston is too good for Westbrook to play 1 on 5. This is the reason I chose James Harden for MVP.

In the first three-quarters Westbrook combined being aggressive with some nice passes. He is capable, he can feed Adams for lob dunks, kick it out to shooters, find Roberson for cuts. OKC is limited on offense, but Westbrook still needs to look for them. Lets look at what adjustments Westbrook and the Thunder can make for game 3.

Looking Forward to Game 3!

Game 3 is tonight at 9:30ET in OKC. I expect the Thunder to come out with great energy behind an awesome home crowd. Here are three keys for the Thunder to win a pivotal game 3:

1.Shorten Their Rotations

This is a do or die game, and the Thunder need to go down swinging with their best players. I don’t think there should be a time in this game where both Westbrook and Oladipo are off the floor. Back up point guard Semaj Christen was -15 in 7 minutes. Like Singler, he should not play in this series. Off the bench I like Mcdermott for 15-20 minutes. I know his defense is bad, but his shooting is desperately needed. Grant should also get 20-25 minutes with his ability to switch one defense. If they are going to play Kanter, I would only play him when Harden rests. They will pick on him too much when Harden is on the floor. The only other player I would play is Alex Abrines for 5-10 minutes just for a little more shooting.

2.Dominate the Glass

In Game 1 the Rockets dominated the glass and the Thunder got blown out. In game 2 the Thunder dominated the boards and nearly won. This is the strength of the Thunder and they need to keep it that way. The offensive rebounds will be crucial. OKC doesn’t shoot well, so there will be opportunities. Adams, Westbrook and Gibson should crash the glass, while Oladipo and Gibson should focus on getting back. Particularly Roberson, who needs to stick with Harden at all times. In game 2 OKC held Houston to 7 offensive rebounds, and they will have to do that again. Any extra Houston shot is scary and the Thunder need to limit then.

3. Russell Westbrook

Westbrook needs to balance being aggressive and in control. If a transition situation presents itself that’s where Westbrook needs to be aggressive. Houston has no chance of stopping him at full speed. In half court he needs to be controlled. Oladipo has struggled, maybe try getting him going. Run a pick and roll with Oladipo. Feed Adams more in the post and off pick and tools. For the love of god, pass the ball, be involved in one pick and roll, have at least some sort of action before you shoot. Also limit the threes – 11 is too many, this is not Westbrook’s strength. I liked in the first half when Westbrook got to the elbow or free throw line for a pull up jumper. 43 shots is too many. He needs to shoot a lot, but 43 is ridiculous.

The bottom line is OKC is overmatched in this series, but they are capable of winning 1 or 2 games. They are good on defense and have limited Houston’s threes, and they did a good job on the glass in game 2. If they do those things in game along with an aggressive yet controlled Westbrook, I think the Thunder win game 3.