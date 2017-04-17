Can The Bulls Really Defeat The Celtics?

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics in game 1 of their series 106-102. Coming into this game, the Bulls seemed to have figured out a sustainable style of play in prior weeks leading up to the playoffs. There was a good feeling around the basketball world that the Bulls could actually stand a chance against the Celtics. Along with the Bulls playing their best basketball by season’s end, there are other factors that play a role in a potential upset that has a fair chance of actually happening.

Regardless of how the Chicago Bulls have looked all season long with their many ups and downs, the fact still remains that they were able to find a way into the playoffs. The Bulls have started a new season, and they have been given what seems like a second chance to redeem their underachieving regular season. During the year, it seemed like playing Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler, andDwyane Wade together would be a mess and cause a huge confusion among the team in terms of chemistry and purpose. Now that the team has made it into the postseason when it seemed unlikely just a couple of weeks ago, having these three during playoffs now seem to be a blessing in disguise. If there is one thing other than talent that matters in the playoffs in terms of having success, that other element would be experience.

Though Boston has the best record in the eastern conference and was awarded the #1 seed because of it, they are up against a Bulls team with players have been battle tested many times in the playoffs before. Dwyane Wade has more playoff experience than the entire Boston Celtic roster, and that includes being a three-time champion at the highest level. Rajon Rondo is facing his former team, and a franchise he helped deliver a championship to. He knows what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and he his motivation to defeat his former team could be a key reason the Bulls perform at a true playoff level. Jimmy Butler has been battle tested since he first entered the league. He is the final product of Tom Thibodeau’s tough approach to the game, and Butler brings a toughness that defines this Bulls season as a whole. He is learning from Wade on how to become a true star in this league and he takes pride in being the Bulls’ best player.

Along with Robin Lopez’s great play and consistency, the Bulls’ bench is finding its stride as well. It would seem this Bulls team is starting to find themselves at the perfect time, and this could pose a problem for Boston. Every time the Celtics faced the Bulls this season, because of Fred Hoiberg’s actions of switching up the lineups so much, the Celtics are seeing a team in the Bulls now that they might not be prepared for. Bobby Portis is arguably the reason the Bulls had enough to prevail in game 1 with his 19 points and active defense. Paul Zipser has been a pleasant surprise with his scoring and defensive awareness as a rookie. Jerian Grant is coming into his own in the playoffs so far after finishing the season strong with his shooting and improved guard play. Felicio is working his way back into proper playing shape after his injury, but he will get better as the series progresses and he will definitely have quality minutes off the bench.

The Boston Celtics are the #1 seed for a reason and they are going to try their hardest to avoid getting upset by this unpredictable Bulls team. This will be difficult however, because the Bulls are getting more confident by the game, and the Bulls don’t fear the Celtics seeing as how the matched up well with them all season. Another reason is because the Celtics are still a very young team finding their way in the league. The Bulls have a good mixture of stardom, experience, and young talent that could be the reason why Chicago might be more than the Boston can handle. Game 2 will surely tell more about both teams after some adjustments have been made, but as of now, the Bulls see a chance to redeem their season and make all of the adversity they faced worth it with a potential first round upset.