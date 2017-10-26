Can The Red Wings Stop Being Thunderstruck?

Rivalries happen in all sports, but hockey is made for rivalries. The players have to share ice space. It’s a game that naturally leads to pushing and shoving, actual fights or even full-on line brawls. The playoffs especially seem to breed rivalries, you can’t have the same teams playing against each other night after night and not have them hating each other. That hate and anger can be brought into the next season, and the next, and the next. It was once said that hockey players have long memories, and that is very true.

For the longest time, the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest rival was the Colorado Avalanche. As a Wings’ fan growing up in the 90s, I am pretty sure Claude Lemieux and Patrick Roy taught me how to hate. But then players retired and the league was reorganized, so Detroit and Colorado aren’t in the same division anymore. I may still celebrate “Turtle Day” on March 26 every year by watching the brawl, but for the most part, that rivalry has died off.

Now, Detroit has a new rival. For the last three seasons whenever the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up, it has been a rough game. The games are full of hard hits, dirty hits, and usually a fight. The fact that Detroit legend Steve Yzerman is now Tampa Bay’s general manager just adds a little something extra.

The rivalry started during the 2014-2015 season. The Red Wings met the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. The series went to seven games, but Detroit was without Niklas Kronwall, who was a big presence on Detroit’s defense. His suspension for a high hit was especially confusing and annoying since there wasn’t actually a penalty called during the game prior. The Wings had to play without him and lost Game 7.

The teams met in the playoffs again the next season, and once again Tampa Bay eliminated Detroit. However, Detroit didn’t go down without a fight. Not a play hard and almost win fight, they only won one game, but a literal fight. Justin Abdelkader broke the skin on his knuckles on Brian Boyle. In the next game Boyle tried to fight again and when Abdelkader declined he was called a chicken. Tampa Bay got their fight later in the series when a game ended with a brawl.

Even though the Red Wings didn’t make it to the playoffs last year the animosity between the two teams remained. Whenever they meet up, the games are physical. Even players who generally aren’t known for fighting get into the mix. On March 24, 2017, Anthony Mantha and Greg McKegg got into a fight, and Mantha got pretty dirty with the hits. Especially when he hit McKegg’s head into the ice.





When they met up six days later, Luke Witkowski decided to send Mantha a message which resulted in a Mantha receiving a broken finger. Mantha ended up missing the last few weeks of the season. Witkowski is now a Red Wing, and they seem to have gotten over it.

But it doesn’t look the Red Wings and the Lightning are ever going to get over it.

The Red Wings and the Lightning met for the first time on October 16. It resulted in a loss for the Red Wings and even if the game didn’t turn into an all-out brawl, it got very physical and chirpy. It all started with Witkowski plowing through a Lightning player and knocking him off his feet. Toward the end of the second period, Vladislav Namesnikov blindsided Martin Frk into the boards.

Dylan Larkin shot a puck after the whistle ending the first and Tampa Bay took offense to that. Everyone on the ice got into a little bit of a tussle, but they were all cleared off without it turning into a brawl.

Larkin continued to be in the center of controversy during the game. Nikita Kucherov and Larkin were getting in each other’s faces. They didn’t get into a fight or any sort of roughness, but they were mouthing off.

Justin Abdelkader, who is always a thorn in Tampa Bay’s side, not only got the first goal for Detroit but he got into a bit of a shoving match with Ondrej Palat. Once again it didn’t turn into anything more, but they wouldn’t stop chirping.

The final big hit of the game of the game was Steven Stamkos on Gustav Nyquist. While it was technically a clean hit it actually looked like Nyquist was injured. Thankfully, Nyquist was able to return and didn’t seem any worse for wear.

Even off the ice, the teams don’t seem to like each other. In a post-game interview, Jimmy Howard seemed almost offended when an interviewer made it sound like Tampa Bay was an elite team that Detroit should have been afraid of. Even if what the reporter was asking was true.

Tampa Bay isn’t above being a little petty at times too. During the playoffs, it was reported that they wouldn’t sell tickets to their home games the without proof of Florida residence. Some fans even went to social media to complain that even after they managed to get tickets they were informed they weren’t allowed to wear Detroit apparel in the lower bowl. Detroit isn’t the only team they do this to, but when two teams hate each other any little thing can become enraging and not being able to wear your team’s colors is no little thing.

When the Wings first met the Lightning this season they were coming off a two-game win streak. The second meeting will have the Wings coming off a five-game losing streak and after some of the sloppiest games they have played in a long time.

The Wings have been looking to put some life back into this season and maybe coming up against a rival will help them find that spark. The two teams will meet Thursday night at Amelie Arena, with puck drop at 730 PM ET.