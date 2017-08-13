Canada Recap- Zverev And Svitolina Both Win Title No. 5

With two weeks to go before the last Grand Slam of the year, the tournaments in Montreal and Toronto gave more perspective on who could take it home. Every year the men and women switch venues, so that the fans can get a look at all the players. This year the men played in Montreal, while the women competed in Toronto.

With the No. 1 ranking on the line in Montreal, Rafael Nadal did his best to obtain it; little did Nadal know that his quarterfinal opponent, wild card Denis Shapovalov would play the match of his career, so far, and stop the Spaniard from taking the top spot. Shapovalov would lose in the next round to Alex Zverev, another young player that has made impressive strides in his game. The world No. 8 would take on Roger Federer for the title in Montreal. Zverev would beat the 19-time Grand Slam champion 6-3, 6-4, and claim his fifth title of the year. While his Grand Slam record has not reflected the year he has had, Zverev should be filled with confidence after a solid performance against one of the legends of the sport.

Another notable result came from journeyman Robin Haase, who got to the semifinals before losing to Federer. This was the first semifinal appearance for the Dutchman at a Masters 1000 event. There was a comical exchange in that semifinal match where a fan shouted “Let’s go Roger,” and Haase replied with “My name is Robin.”

Over in Toronto, American Sloane Stephens, who had been out for over a year with a foot injury, showed why she has been as high as No. 11 in the world. Going into Toronto ranked No. 934, Stephens beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, world No. 3 Angelique Kerber, and 2015 French Open runner-up Lucie Safarova in her remarkable run to the semifinals. She would be beaten by world No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki, who moved into her sixth final of the season; the Dane was 0-5 in finals heading into the title match. Unfortunately, Wozniacki would fall to 0-6, losing 6-4, 6-0 to Elina Svitolina, ranked one spot higher at 5. Svitolina would also win title number five for the year, just like Zverev. The Ukrainian has had a stellar year so far, but seems to not always be mentioned when it comes to Grand Slam contenders. With this result she should earn her place in the discussion for the U.S. Open; the world No. 5 has racked up the most titles out of any other player for the year, and has also gotten to the second week at all three previous Grand Slams.

This coming week, the men and women both head to Cincinnati for another Masters 1000 and Premier level event. The men’s No. 1 ranking is on the line again, with Nadal and Federer competing for it. The women’s draw is wide open again. As of now, the rankings are just numbers; anyone can take out anyone.